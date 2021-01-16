"Instead of thinking about my age, I am thinking how I can be an asset for my team" - 49-year-old Pravin Tambe ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 [Exclusive]

It was November 22, 2018. 47-year-old Pravin Tambe created history by becoming the first bowler to claim a hat-trick and also a five-for, in a T10 match. Playing for the Sindhis, Pravin Tambe produced sensational figures of 5 for 15 to help his side to a nine-wicket victory against the Kerala Knights.

Two years and one CPL (Trinbago Knight Riders - 2020) title later, Pravin Tambe will be back in action in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10, starting on January 28. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda on Saturday, the now 49-year-old spoke about his approach to every tournament, prioritising fitness, the way forward, and much more.

Excerpts:

Q: We are seeing so many players getting injured during the ongoing India-Australia series, maybe because of the IPL or the sudden rush of matches post-lockdown. Having already played for the Trinbago Knight Riders last year, are you training any differently, considering your age? How has your preparation been?

Pravin Tambe: First of all, I am not thinking about the age. But yeah definitely, every player thinks about their preparation before a game. That’s what I am doing. Actually it’s not anything special, you should just know how your body is. So you have to prepare accordingly. That’s what all players do, and it is the same for me.

Q: Talking about yourself, are there particular areas you are focusing on during training?

Pravin Tambe: This is the shortest format of the game. So you have to be very specific with your skills. If I am a bowler, I would want to work on certain areas where I can bowl certain balls. I am preparing for that. About fitness, all players know their strengths. So I know where I have to work on to play all these short formats.

Q: The shorter-format leagues are breeding grounds for youngsters. Do these tournaments then work as extra motivation for someone of your age?

Pravin Tambe: I don’t think about my age. But I know I love this game very much. So I want to play this game at a higher level. And to play this game at a higher level, you should maintain a certain level of fitness. And instead of thinking of my age, I am thinking about how I can be an asset for my team. I have got experience on my side. To play at this level, you need experience plus fitness. I want to play cricket, and I know, to play cricket at this age, you have to be fit. So obviously I am working a lot on the fitness as well.

Q: You have played both T10 and T20 cricket. Do you see T10 cricket gradually developing the same fanbase as T20 cricket, if not taking the place of the latter?

Pravin Tambe: Yes, obviously because it’s a skilful game, because T10 is about hitting the ball. If you are a bowler, you have to be specific with your skill level...what you’re doing is you’re not allowing batsmen to hit you for a six or four, and you’re trying to deceive him with certain deliveries. So obviously this short format will help players develop certain skills which will be helpful for them in the longer format as well. And this will boost their confidence level also when they play the T20 format.

Q: You’d now be playing alongside Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the Maratha Arabians. How does it feel? Are there particular qualities you want to pick from them?

Pravin Tambe: Obviously, they both are great players and have been very good players for Pakistan at the highest level. So obviously, their mindset, what they are thinking, how they go to games, their approach, yeah there are a lot of things to learn. There is no age for learning all these things, right? So obviously I will be learning all the things I always wanted to – their mindset and how to go forward.

Q: There are so many Caribbean stars playing the Abu Dhabi T10, some of whom you’ve already played with/against in the CPL. Is there any particular contest you are looking forward to in this tournament?

Pravin Tambe: I don’t think much about any particular opponent when I am playing a game. My aim is to win the game for my team and I obviously keep that in mind in all the tournaments I play. Again, in this tournament, I will try to give my 100 percent, I will try to win the game for my team rather than looking at who is playing against me.

Q: The Maratha Arabians won the previous edition. Do you think there is an added pressure of being defending champions and also playing the opening fixture [against the Northern Warriors]?

Pravin Tambe: I don’t think so, because all the players in this format are professionals. They go with the same approach to win all games. So rather keeping in mind that, “We were champions last year”, we always think of winning the game. So it [opening match] will be a normal game that we are going to play and try to win.

Q: We’re talking about the Chris Gayles, the Kieron Pollards and the Sunil Narines. But Pravin Tambe was the first player to take a five-for and hat-trick in T10 cricket. Do you have any personal expectation or expectations from the fans to live up to?

Pravin Tambe: In any game, in any format, I don’t think about what has happened in the past. But I will take that confidence when I go forward, to try and repeat the performance for my team. So as everyone knows, this is a champion side – they were the champions last year. So I want to perform for this team in whichever way possible.

Q: Talking about the Maratha Arabians, you and Ishan Malhotra are the only two Indians in the side. Do you ever feel burdened thinking all the Indians fans of the Maratha Arabians would be looking at Ishan Malhotra and Pravin Tambe?

Pravin Tambe: No, those things don’t occur to me. When you play, you don’t think about where you are from, because when you play in a team, you think that this is a team and you have to perform for this team. So I am not thinking that we both are the only Indians to represent the team. We play for the team and rather than thinking about all these things, we have to focus on our performance.

Q: After Abu Dhabi T10, what is your plan for the future? Which other tournaments are you targeting?

Pravin Tambe: I don’t target anything. Because I know if you’re fit, you can play at any level. So my target will be to stay fit and play the sport I love. To play this game, I have to be fit. So I will be focusing on my process rather than thinking too much about the future.

Pravin Tambe’s T20 record

Matches played: 64

Balls bowled: 1356

Wickets taken: 70

Runs conceded: 1565

Best match figures: 4 for 15

Average: 22.35

Economy rate: 6.92

Strike-rate: 19.3

