[WATCH] Ajinkya Rahane shares cute video of daughter learning yoga on International Yoga Day

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has shared an endearing video of him giving some yoga tips to his daughter Aarya on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday (June 21).

Since 2015, June 21 has been celebrated as International Yoga Day. The idea was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014.

On the occasion, Rahane took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of his daughter attempting some yoga exercises. The 34-year-old shared the cute clip with the caption:

“As they say, teach them young. 😇 #InternationalYogaDay.”

Apart from the former Test vice-captain, many current and former Indian cricketers like Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara and Venkatesh Prasad also shared International Yoga Day posts on social media.

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 🏻



#InternationalYogaDay A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. 🙏🏻#InternationalYogaDay https://t.co/oCryQbpZjv

Rahane narrates interesting incident when Rohit told him he will teach Thakur a lesson

There are a lot of intriguing stories coming out of India’s memorable Test win in Australia in 2020-21. One such was narrated by Rahane, who was captain for the last three Test matches, on the documentary 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' streaming on VOOT.

The incident in question occurred during the second innings of the Gabba Test as India were chasing 328. Having lost Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar, all-rounder Shardul Thakur joined Rishabh Pant in the middle. But he played a rash shot and got out. The skipper for that series recalled in the documentary :

"Shardul Thakur was walking in when Washington got out. Rohit told him 'This is your opportunity of becoming a hero'. And he just nodded and left."

Ravichandran Ashwin added:

"As he was about to go, Rohit said, "Shardul, finish it". This is exactly what he said, I totally understand Shardul. He would have imagined… 'like how Ravi bhai said, Dhoni hits a six and wins the World Cup'. So inside Shardul's head, he has already figured out the moment, the commentary, the book the movie, everything. So Shardul's gone for it, it's gone to short square leg and got out. And everybody inside is like "What are you doing?"

Rahane concluded the story and said:

"Rohit was sitting next to me. He said, 'let the match get over, let us win, I will teach him a lesson'. I said 'forget it, we'll see once the match is over'."

India went on to win the Test by three wickets as Pant returned unbeaten on 89. This was Australia’s first defeat at the venue since 1988. The triumph saw India clinch the series by a 2-1 margin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far