Ajinkya Rahane shares a heartfelt post with his adorable daughter

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's latest Instagram post is winning the hearts of netizens. In a heartfelt post shared by the Mumbaikar on his social media handle, Rahane is seen enjoying some quality time with his adorable daughter Aarya. Expressing how precious it is for him to spend time with the little one, the 33-year-old shared a beautiful image captioned:

"Every moment spent with her is a moment worth remembering ❤️"

Ajinkya Rahane and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Dhopavkar got married in September 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in October 2019.

A mixed February for Ajinkya Rahane

From bagging an IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders to being dropped from the Indian Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka, February has been a month of contrast for Rahane. The vastly experienced campaigner started off the 2022 Ranji Trophy campaign on a sensational note by amassing a century for Mumbai against Saurashtra.

Unfortunately, in the next fixture against Goa, the former Indian Test vice-captain, returned to the pavilion without troubling the scoreboard.

With all eyes on him, especially after getting dropped from the Indian Test squad, Rahaene made a strong comeback by scoring a half-century in the second innings against Goa. Eventually, Mumbai went onto win the game played by a margin of 119 runs in Ahmedabad.

With the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal proving their potential, a Test comeback seems highly unlikely for Rahane.

Nevertheless, given his immense experience, temperament and game knowledge, we cannot completely rule him out either.

He will need to have a good domestic season and back it up with a strong outing in the Indian Premier League as well to get back in the good books of the Indian selectors.

