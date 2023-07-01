"Intrigued how the Bazball method goes if England are set an impossible target" - Michael Vaughan on hosts' potential run-chase in 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan remains anticipatory of the hosts' approach should Australia set a daunting fourth innings target to chase in the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

England skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have maintained that the team will push for a result in all situations. However, with the possibility of going 0-2 down in an Ashes series, the former English captain is waiting to see the approach of Stokes and his men.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 3, Michael Vaughan said:

"I am intrigued how the Bazball method goes if England are set an impossible target around 460-480. Considering Ben and Baz saying they're always going for victory with no draws."

"England have got to bowl again on Day 4 ( which would make the bowlers bowling on all 4 days of the Test) with Steve Smith strolling out with the sun out," he added. "They've to take 5 wickets or so, take every opportunity in the first session and then when they get the bat in hand play smartly."

It is worth mentioning that England have been sensational in pulling off fourth-innings run-chases since the beginning of the Stokes-McCullum era and the Bazball approach.

They chased an incredible 378 against India a year back at Edgbaston, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scoring unbeaten centuries.

England also chased targets of 277, 299, and 296 against New Zealand last summer at home, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow as the predominant heroes.

"Aussies are the clear favorite to go 2-0 up" - Michael Vaughan

Khawaja and Smith will look to dent England's hopes further on Day 4 of the Second Test.

Michael Vaughan was also effusive in his praise of Australia for winning the crucial moments in both Tests thus far.

The former Ashes-winning skipper also felt that the visitors held all the aces heading into Day 4 and are clear favorites to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Ashes series.

"You look at the Aussie team, what I really like about really good teams is they seize the moment. Australia arrived on Day 3, they knew the first hour they had to produce magic. Australia for many generations have always known how to win that moment," Vaughan said.

"They won the moments at Edgbaston when it really mattered," he continued. "So far again in this match, they didn't have a great second day but came through it and on Day 3 switched on and completely ripped open the whole day. The Aussies are clear favorite to go 2-0 up and the Bazball will come out bazballing but it's debatable if that's the right approach."

As things stand, Australia are well-placed at 130/2, with a lead of 221 runs and a well-set Usman Khawaja and first-innings centurion Steve Smith unbeaten overnight.

England will look to avoid going down 0-2 in a home Ashes series for the first time since 2001.

