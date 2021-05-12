IPL 2021: English players will not risk playing in the rescheduled IPL, says Michael Atherton

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton feels England's players will not be keen to play in the rescheduled IPL 2021 as that might jeopardize their spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

The ECB recently made it clear that national duty will take preference over the rescheduled IPL. The BCCI are reportedly looking at a window around September to conduct the remainder of the tournament.

Ashley Giles, England's director of cricket, suggested that English players will not take part in the second phase of the league if there is a clash between the IPL games and the national team's schedule.

Michael Atherton believes the English players will not risk going against the board's wishes with two mega-events - the T20 World Cup and the Ashes - around the corner.

"It is unlikely that the players will risk a showdown with their principal employer over this, despite the potential loss of income, There will be little appetite for returning to IPL this year, given the workload in front of the players in the English summer and the following winter. No one would want to jeopardise a chance of playing in the T20 World Cup or the Ashes, both of which would come swiftly on the back of a rescheduled IPL,” Atherton wrote in his column for The Times.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

England are scheduled to play against Pakistan and Bangladesh in September and October. Following the T20 World Cup, the Three Lions will be involved in a grueling five-match Ashes Test tour Down Under.

Kevin Pietersen has his say on English players taking part in rescheduled IPL

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who was notorious for going against the ECB's wishes during his playing days, believes if the English players show unity, they can take part in the rescheduled IPL.

"It’s going to be (very) interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing its best players to play IPL, if it’s rescheduled. When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it’s all their best branded players! If they stand together, they’ll play IPL!" Pietersen tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether the English players will go Atherton's way and not play in the IPL or unite against the ECB to take part in the cash-rich league.

It’s going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it’s best players to play IPL, if it’s rescheduled.

When I went up against ENG, I was alone.

This time, it’s all their best branded players!

If they stand together, they’ll play IPL! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 12, 2021