IPL 2021: BCCI looking at September window to resume competition 

With IPL 2021 cancelled hours ago, the priority of the BCCI and IPL is to get all stakeholders safely back home. However, authorities are also looking at possible ways to hold the remaining part of IPL 2021, with September touted as a possible window.

IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed 29 games into the season, which means a total of 31 games will take place if the tournament gets rescheduled in the future. Apart from the dates, where the competition takes place is a point of concern as well.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel admitted the concerned parties are looking at possible windows to hold IPL 2021.

"Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We'll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards,” Patel said.

A September restart for IPL 2021 will mean Indian players get some white-ball practice before the start of the T20 World Cup.

India is the designated host, but a disastrous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region has prompted the ICC to keep UAE as a backup.

A final decision on the venue is expected to be made in a few weeks, but the showpiece event is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15.

This means the BCCI will have less than a month to wrap up IPL 2021, considering quarantine requirements and bio-bubble restrictions. Another aspect to consider is India’s Test tour of England, which ends on September 14.

Speaking to the publication, a franchise official in the know admitted BCCI and IPL are strongly considering the September window.

"A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and foreign players would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored," the official said.

BCCI to lose upwards of INR 2000 crore due to IPL 2021 postponement

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

The unforeseen postponement of IPL 2021 will have a huge financial impact on the BCCI. The board stands to lose more than INR 2000 crore of the broadcast and sponsorship money that was designated for IPL 2021. A senior BCCI official speaking to PTI confirmed the development.

"We would be losing anything between ₹2000 to ₹2500 crore for the midway postponement of this season. I would say something in the range of ₹2200 crore will be closer to accurate estimation," the senior BCCI official said.

With IPL 2021 stopped midway through, the BCCI stands to lose the funds committed by sponsors at the start of the year.

However, the biggest loss to the BCCI would come from Star Sports, with the board set to lose part of the deal due to a premature halt to the tournament.