"I'll speak to Ricky Ponting"- Chris Woakes might give the IPL playoffs a miss under this condition

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes could give the IPL playoffs a miss in favor of the Test series against New Zealand if he is not in the scheme of things for the franchise.

England are set to to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand starting on June 2. Meanwhile, the IPL playoffs are scheduled to start on May 25. With new COVID-19 protocols, players will have to leave in advance to join their national team.

However, with the T20 World Cup set to take place this year in India, both New Zealand and England have indicated that they would be happy to have their cricketers playing in the IPL.

Chris Woakes, though, is keeping his options open. If the all-rounder is not in with a chance to make the Delhi Capitals playing XI, then the Englishman might consider joining England for the Test series against New Zealand.

"If I'm not in the Delhi XI, I'll speak to Ricky (Ponting) and the powers-that-be. Of course, I want to play at Lord's(Venue for the first Test against New Zealand); my record there (27 wickets at 11 runs apiece, a career-best 137 with the bat) speaks for itself. But those Tests were arranged late." Woakes said in a chat with The Guardian.

However, the 32-year-old did indicate that the IPL is the priority for him and the English board at the moment.

"England want us to broaden our horizons in the IPL and, at this stage of my career, these opportunities won't keep coming up. If it means missing a Test, that, unfortunately, might be the case." the all-rounder added.

Good luck to all the @englandcricket lads 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @IPL this year! Also wishing @DelhiCapitals all the very best for the tournament. Sorry I couldn’t make it this year, family has to come first, awaiting the birth of our second child. Be watching from afar! 👍🏼 #IPL2020 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) September 19, 2020

Chris Woakes has represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

The all-rounder is yet to make an appearance for the Delhi Capitals after pulling out of the 2020 edition of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Chris Woakes still harbors hopes of playing T20Is for England

Chris Woakes played his last T20I against Pakistan

Chris Woakes hasn't played a T20I for England since 2015. However, he is still hopeful of carving out a career in the shortest format.

"I don't want to rule out the T20 World Cup at all; I still see myself as a three-format cricketer; I'm looking to work on my variations, death bowling and explore some power-hitting options. Hopefully, I can give Morgs (captain Eoin Morgan) and England a reminder of what I can do." Woakes said.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Woakes can manage to establish himself in the Delhi Capitals setup after their successful campaign last season, where they finished as runners-up.

Chris Woakes finishes his spell with figures of 3/32 🔥 #ENGvAUSpic.twitter.com/dNqBqwKDFj — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020