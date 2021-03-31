Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Watch: 'Humbled' Rishabh Pant thanks Delhi Capitals management after being appointed captain

Rishabh Pant (Image source dnaindia.com)
Rishabh Pant (Image source dnaindia.com)
Mukul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 42 min ago
News

Newly appointed Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper for IPL 2021, a 'humbled' Rishabh Pant took to social media to express his gratitude to the team management for trusting him with the responsibility.

In a 10-second clip shared on Twitter, the 23-year-old Pant thanked the IPL 2020 finalists for showing faith in him and said 'hopefully, we'll cross the line this year'. He shared the video along with the following caption:

Humbled at the opportunity to lead the franchise I've been part of for the past few years! Thank you @RickyPonting, the coaching staff, management, my teammates and the fans for your faith in me. @DelhiCapitals: Let's do this! #IPL2021

Rishabh Pant was chosen to lead the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was unfortunately ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer led DC to their maiden IPL final last year, where his team went down to eventual champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

Will Rishabh Pant lead Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL title?

Rishabh Pant has put on some extraordinary performances in international cricket over the last six months.

Advertisement

The explosive left-hander was unstoppable and churned out one match-winning performance after another across different formats against Australia and England.

Although coach Ricky Ponting is 'convinced the captaincy will make Pant an even better player', his leadership credentials are untested as this will be the wicketkeeper-batsman's first such assignment.

Rishabh Pant did not have a particularly good time with the bat in IPL 2020 as he could only cross fifty once, and finished the tournament with an unusually low strike-rate of 113.95.

However, with his form picking up over the past few months, Pant is expected to lead DC from the front and produce the kind of explosive knocks that made him a cult hero in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

Along with Ponting's inputs, Pant will look up to the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin (ex Punjab Kings captain), Ajinkya Rahane (ex Rajasthan Royals captain) and Steve Smith (ex RR captain) to guide him through the tough waters that arrive with the privilege of captainship.

Published 31 Mar 2021, 17:01 IST
comments icon
IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals Indian Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी