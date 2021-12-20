IPL 2022 Auction in February first week, likely to be a 2-day affair: Reports

The much-anticipated IPL 2022 Auction is set to be held in the first week of February next year, cricket.com reported on Monday. With the addition of two new teams, it'll likely be a two-day affair like the 2018 auction. Although the host city hasn't been decided yet, one of Bangalore and Hyderabad is likely to get the nod.

The IPL 2022 Auction was earlier supposed to be held in the last week of December or early January 2022. But the awaited confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on CVC Capital Partners' association with the IPL has forced the delay.

British private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capitals was the second-highest bidder in the BCCI's tender for the two new teams, acquiring the Ahmedabad franchise for ₹5625 crore. But they are yet to get the official go-ahead from the board owing to claims of their alleged links to betting companies.

Lalit Kumar Modi @LalitKModi i guess betting companies can buy a @ipl team. must be a new rule. apparently one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next 😳😳😳 - does @BCCI not do there homework. what can Anti corruption do in such a case ? #cricket i guess betting companies can buy a @ipl team. must be a new rule. apparently one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next 😳😳😳 - does @BCCI not do there homework. what can Anti corruption do in such a case ? #cricket

Unlike Sanjeev Goenka Group's Lucknow franchise, the Ahmedabad-based side haven't made much progress in team building either. But the BCCI is reportedly not too concerned about the issue and could give the letter of intent by next month.

This will be the first time in three years that the IPL auction will go on for two days. The 2018 event saw 578 players go under the hammer. A much bigger number are expected this time around.

"Overseas teams do not realize that Indian coaches have the credentials" - Saba Karim ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns IPL 2022 mega auction will be two day event, it will happen in Bangalore or Hyderabad. (Source - Cricket.com IPL 2022 mega auction will be two day event, it will happen in Bangalore or Hyderabad. (Source - Cricket.com)

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim talked about the lack of respect given to Indian coaches and their co-relation with Indian players not being allowed to ply their trade overseas.

He said on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube:

"Players from India are not allowed to play in the overseas T20 leagues. If they are allowed to play, their owners might be prompted to bring an Indian coach as well. Women players are allowed to play in those leagues, and the progress has been amazing. Until overseas owners do not realize that Indian coaches are qualified and have the credentials, the situation will remain the same."

Also Read Article Continues below

IPL 2022 is expected to commence on April 2, giving the franchises just about two months to set things running.

Edited by Samya Majumdar