"Overseas teams do not realize that Indian coaches have the credentials" - Saba Karim on the lack of Indian coaches in the IPL  

Former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim commented on the lack of Indian coaches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Owners have shown a tendency to rope in overseas coaches who have cultivated their reputation by coaching in numerous T20 leagues around the world.

Karim noted that owners usually look for experience when it comes to coaches. As a result, coaches who have gone onto guide teams in different circumstances across the globe are usually the first preference. He notes the absence of Indian players in overseas leagues as the primary reason behind the lack of exposure for Indian coaches.

While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"Players from India are not allowed to play in the overseas T20 leagues. If they are allowed to play, their owners might be prompted to bring an Indian coach as well. Women players are allowed to play in those leagues, and the progress has been amazing. Until overseas owners do not realize that Indian coaches are qualified and have the credentials, the situation will remain the same."

Currently, the IPL only boasts two Indian coaches in the form of Anil Kumble for the Punjab Kings and the newly-appointed Sanjay Bangar for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Lucknow franchise opted to rope in an overseas coach in the form of Andy Flower.

I think India have plenty of coaches who are experienced: Karim

The former selector feels that India does not lack quality coaches, but they lack experience as they are not part of any coaching staff in any of the other leagues. He also brought up the Indian national team as an example, who house an entire coaching staff comprised of Indians. Karim added:

"I think we have plenty of coaches who are experienced, and a few of them have been working under international coaches in the IPL as well. One of the biggest reasons behind India's dominance is their coaches, who are all Indian. This is why the bench strength is so strong as well. There are several qualified coaches in India and it is time that they get International exposure. Take Lalchand Rajput, who was with Zimbabwe, and Robin Singh, who is with the UAE for example."

The Ahmedabad franchise are yet to name their coaching staff, but the trio of Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar and Bharat Arun, who recently stepped down from the Indian national team, are reported to take over.

