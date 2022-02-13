"Felt I wasn't going to be able to give 100 per cent" - Hugh Edmeades on not carrying on on Day 2 of IPL 2022 auction

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades had a medical emergency yesterday during the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. He subsequently chose not to return to the stage following his collapse and then opted against resuming his duties on Sunday either, with Charu Sharma continuing in his absence.

Edmeades said that while he was fine, he did feel he could perform to the best of his abilities and hence chose not to carry on with his aucioneering duties.

In a video shared by the IPL on Twitter, Edmeades said:

"As you see, I’m absolutely fine. But I just felt that I wasn’t going to be able to give 100 per cent performance, which is unfair to the BCCI, to the IPL, to the bidders and most importantly it would be unfair to the players."

He went on to say:

"I just want to thank all those people from around the world who have sent me good wishes from as far away as New Zealand and even from halfway up from Kilimanjaro."

"Grateful to Charu Sharma for stepping in on short notice" - Hugh Edmeades

Hugh Edmeades thanked Charu Sharma for stepping in on short notice to ensure the mega event went on smoothly.

While he was not at the venue, he was present in the city and came in rather quickly and did a good job, taking up auctioneering duties for the first time.

In his message, Edmeades said:

"Also very grateful to Charu for stepping in at such short notice to take over the batting. The show must go on. It was amazing that he should be on hand to be able to get in and continue to make lots of money for fantastic players."

Edmeades collapsed on stage while the bidding was on for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga yesterday.

The IPL informed that his fall was due to postural hypotension.

