Shreyas Iyer, David Warner in marquee set, final player list released for IPL 2022 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) released the final list of players for the IPL 2022 auction today. The mega event will be held in Bengaluru on February 12-13.

From the initial list of 1,214 players that signed up for the auction, the IPL trimmed it down to 590 players after consulting with the 10 franchises.

The Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022.



Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Pat Cummins and Trent Boult are the 10 players boxed in the marquee set. Their bidding will kick off the grand event on February 12.

Of the 590 players, 48 are registered at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

20 players are listed at Rs 1.5 crore, while 34 players have registered at Rs 1 crore.

The final auction pool comprises 370 Indian players and 220 foreigners. Seven of these players are from associate nations.

Jofra Archer signs up for auction, but unavailable for IPL 2022 season

England pacer Jofra Archer has signed up for the IPL auction and is on the list, but he is unlikely to be available for the 2022 season. He would hope to play from 2023 onwards.

Meanwhile, in-demand Indian star Ishan Kishan has been listed in the wicketkeeper's set. He, along with Shreyas Iyer, are among the most anticipated players to go under the hammer in the IPL 2022 auction.

A handful of India's stars from the ongoing U-19 World Cup team like captain Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal and Rajvardhan Hangargekar will also go under the hammer. They will be joined by some overseas youngsters like South Africa's Dewald Brevis.

Players like Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Shahrukh Khan are also bound to create excitement at the IPL 2022 auction.

Between the 10 franchises, a total of 217 slots are there to be filled during the auction.

