"You want to get three pillars sorted" - Lucknow captain KL Rahul explains reasons behind picking Stoinis and Bishnoi for IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has stated that the idea behind choosing all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as their draft picks for IPL 2022 was to get “three pillars sorted”.

While Rahul was picked for INR 17 crore by Lucknow and named captain, Stoinis and Bishnoi were signed for INR 9.2 crore and INR 4 crore respectively.

Asked to explain the draft picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Rahul said on the show Backstage with Boria:

“The idea behind (picking) Stoinis and Bishnoi is very simple. When you are trying to get three retentions, you want to get three pillars sorted. You have an opening batter in me, you have an all-rounder in Stoinis, who can bat No. 5-6. We’ve seen that in Big Bash, he has opened as well. He’s a very flexible player. He gives you a sixth bowling option as well.”

Describing Bishnoi as a wicket-taking option, the 29-year-old added:

“We’ve seen in the history of IPL that wrist spinners have done really well and whoever is available in this auction will be hot. We felt getting all of us would give us a good start as a team.”

Rahul also praised the attitudes of both Stoinis and Bishnoi which played a role in the selection of the duo. He elaborated:

“Marcus is a very committed player and is a brilliant team man. Bishnoi has a big heart for a youngster who hasn’t played too much. In IPL cricket he has shown a lot of heart. He wanted to be in the fight and bowl to the likes of Pollard, Russell, Hardik and Rishabh. Whenever they came in, he would say, ‘bhaiyya mujhe ball do’. I can see him playing for India soon and for a long time.”

Speaking about Bishnoi, Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir stated that picking him made a lot of sense for multiple reasons. He elaborated:

“Ravi Bishnoi, for me, made a lot of sense. He is young, is a wicket-taking option. He’s going to be a sure shot guy in the playing XI. He can bowl at different stages of the game. More importantly, he is an uncapped player as well. From every sense, it made a lot of logic for us to get him on board.”

Bishnoi represented the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 and 2021. He has 24 scalps to his name in the T20 league at an economy rate of 6.95.

“We don’t want to copy anyone” - Gambhir on Lucknow’s philosophy

Gambhir, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL triumphs, opined that, for him, mentoring the Lucknow franchise is a chance to create a legacy.

The former India opener said:

“It is a great opportunity to create a legacy and create something which has never been created before. We don’t want to copy anyone, we need to have our own template. What better than when you have no baggage?”

Also Read Article Continues below

On Monday, Lucknow revealed the name of their franchise as Lucknow Super Giants. The name was picked after a contest in which fans were asked to send in their options.

Edited by Sai Krishna