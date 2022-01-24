IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise named Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow franchise has named their team Lucknow Super Giants. One of the two new teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants will make their debut in the IPL 2022 season.

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Monday, the franchise revealed their name, writing:

“And here it is, Our identity, Our name.… #NaamBanaoNaamKamao #LucknowSuperGiants @BCCI @IPL @GautamGambhir @klrahul11.”

A contest was held in which fans were asked to decide the name of the franchise. While revealing the name of the Lucknow team, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka, Chairperson of RPSG Group, said:

“Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the Naam Banao Naam Kamao contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded. Based on that, we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team. The name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is Lucknow Super Giants."

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants revealed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as their three draft picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Rahul has been named the captain of the franchise, and has been picked for a record INR 17 crore. Meanwhile, Stoinis and Bishnoi have been signed for INR 9.2 crore and INR 4 crore, respectively.

"It's a no brainer" - Gambhir on picking KL Rahul for Lucknow franchise

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been picked as the team's mentor while Andy Flower will coach the Lucknow franchise. According to Gambhir, picking Rahul was a no brainer. He said on Star Sports show 'IPL Selection day' in this regard:

"It's a no brainer when it comes to KL Rahul. He is not only a batter, but obviously a leader as well. It is a work in progress, but he gives you three things -- keeps wickets; he opens the batting, and he is a phenomenal white-ball batter."

"His consistency and run scoring in the last couple of years has been phenomenal when he played for Punjab and other franchises, plus at the same time, he gives you three things, so what better than this."

The Lucknow franchise was purchased by RPSG group for INR 7090 crore last year.

