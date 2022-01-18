IPL 2022: Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi to join Lucknow franchise - Reports

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and promising Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi are set to be part of the new Lucknow-based franchise for IPL 2022, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday. They will join the Indian white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul at the team, who is likely to be the franchise's captain.

Rahul has been roped in for Rs 15 crore, Stoinis for Rs 11 crore and Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore. That leaves the RPSG Group-owned team a purse of Rs 60 crore for the IPL 2022 auction.

Rahul led Punjab Kings (PBKS) for two years before deciding to move on. He couldn't establish himself as a brilliant tactician in this period, with PBKS failing to make the playoffs in both IPL seasons. Nevertheless, Rahul proved to be a calm head and someone who could lead from the front.

His record speaks for itself - 3273 IPL runs from 85 innings at an average of 47.43 and a strike rate of 136.38. At Lucknow, the 29-year-old will hope to build a well-balanced team that would allow him to play his natural aggressive game at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, Stoinis is one of the best finishers in world cricket at the moment. He strikes at well over 130 in T20 cricket, and is dependable in the lower order. The Australian is also a versatile medium-pace bowler who can chip in at any stage. In 49 IPL innings, he has collected 914 runs at an average of 27.7 and 30 wickets at 32.3.

Bishnoi, Rahul's former teammate at PBKS, is considered India's leg-spin future. After making a name for himself in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, Bishnoi played 23 IPL games , claiming 24 wickets at 25.25 with a brilliant economy rate of 6.97. A bonafide wicket-taker, Bishnoi was missing in PBKS' retention list, which surprised many.

With their three picks, Lucknow have picked an opening batter cum wicketkeeper, an all-rounder and a brilliant spin-bowler. While an official confirmation is still awaited, it's a good start for the new franchise.

Lucknow's coaching staff for IPL 2022

Lucknow have roped in an experienced coaching staff for IPL 2022.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer and coach Andy Flower will be the team's head coach. Former wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya will be the assistant coach, while former opener Gautam Gambhir will be the mentor for IPL 2022.

