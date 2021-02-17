New Zealand players will be available for the entire IPL 2021 season

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have confirmed that the Kiwi players will be available for the entire IPL 2021 season. The news comes just a day before the IPL 2021 Auction.

Earlier, reports suggested that Kiwi players would miss the knockout stages of the IPL 2021. A two-match Test series between New Zealand and England was scheduled to be played from early June.

But New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Brook refuted the claims. In an emailed response to ANI, Brook confirmed the board will grant No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to all Kiwi players ahead of IPL 2021.

“Yes, the NOCs would be given and the cricketers would be available for the entire edition,” said Brook.

Big Names, Big Draws in VIVO #IPLAuction 2021! 👌



How will these players fare? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TmZJxBEzoZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2021

Although the dates for IPL 2021 are yet to be announced, it is likely to start in April and continue until June. Speaking to Star Sports, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said:

"This year is going to be big as well because of what it is. We’ll see whether we can get the crowd back into the IPL, it’s a decision we’ll have to take very shortly. But it’s going to be another great tournament.”

How will New Zealand players fare at IPL 2021 Auction?

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

New Zealand players have always been an integral part of the IPL, and this year is set to be no different. A total of 20 Kiwi cricketers will go under the hammer on February 18, as they look to bag lucrative IPL contracts.

Kyle Jamieson could be one of the most soughtafter players at the auction. Although the 26-year-old hasn’t played in the IPL before, his proficiency with both the bat and ball makes him an ideal pick for sides targeting an overseas all-rounder.

The likes of Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Finn Allen, Tim Southee, and Mitchell McClenaghan will also be up for grabs at the IPL 2021 Auction.