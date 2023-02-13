IRE-W vs ENG-W Boland Park, Paarl weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 6

An uninterrupted game is expected in Paarl, as the weather forecast for the sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England Women (ENG-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W) has no chance of rain playing spoilsport. The Group B fixture will be played at Boland Park on Monday, February 13.

England had a bright start to their T20 World Cup campaign, beating the West Indies Women by seven wickets. Bowling first, they restricted West Indies to 135/7, with Sophie Ecclestone picking up three wickets. In response, Natalie Sciver (40*) and Heather Knight (32*) chased down the target in just 14.3 overs.

The English side will hope to continue their winning run and make it two out of two as they have their eyes fixed on a semi-final berth.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, will fancy their chances after beating Australia Women in a warm-up game ahead of the main event. They have a few players who can win a match single-handedly and will require a few stunning performances to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Paarl Weather - Boland Park weather report on February 13 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards, as the Paarl weather forecast shows no precipitation at all during the sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup game.

However, it will be extremely hot out there in Paarl, with the temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. There will be no cloud cover and the humidity is expected to be around 35 percent.

ENG-W vs IRE-W Squads

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies, Kate Cross, and Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Ireland Women: Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Georgina Dempsey, and Jane Maguire.

