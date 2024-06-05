"Ireland have the entire world to gain" - Aakash Chopra on their 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs India

Aakash Chopra has noted that Ireland have lots to gain if they can beat either India or Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He pointed out that a positive result in either of those games could help them make it to the Super Eights.

Ireland will face India in their T20 World Cup opener in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The two sides are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Canada, and the United States of America, with the top two teams qualifying for the next stage.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Wednesday's game presents a great opportunity for Ireland.

"Opportunities are there for everyone because considering the kind of group you are in, you know you have beat either India or Pakistan, and you have the ability to bet USA and Canada, so you can qualify. So it's a massive opportunity for Ireland. It's everything to lose for India and very little to gain. However, Ireland have the entire world to gain," he elaborated (10:00).

Trending

The former India opener picked Ireland's experience and fast bowling as their strengths.

"They have an extremely experienced squad because it doesn't change much. They have been together for a very long time. So that is this team's strength. Considering the conditions, I feel they have a good fast-bowling attack, which includes Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy and Mark Adair," Chopra said (8:15).

Chopra noted that apart from Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, and Mark Adair, Ireland also have Craig Young, who has picked up seven wickets in four games against India.

He added that the Irish players' immense experience of playing county cricket should also hold them in good stead.

"He has not done very well against India" - Aakash Chopra on Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling will potentially open for Ireland.

Aakash Chopra picked Ireland's batting, especially their skipper Paul Stirling's indifferent record against India, as a potential weakness.

"Their batting seems to be a slight weakness because Paul Stirling, who is their most experienced player and captain, I think he has an average of nine or 10 against India. He has a highest of 40 and the total runs are 50 to 70. So he has not done very well against India and the new ball will be difficult here," he said (9:20).

The reputed commentator reckons Ireland's batting against spin and their own spin bowling could be another stumbling block.

"After that, their game against spin and their own spin attack is not that good. We have discussed about the fast bowling being good but the spin bowling is not that good. Since the bounce is slightly uneven and the side boundaries are quite big, spin has had a role," he observed.

Chopra chose Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, and Joshua Little as the Ireland players in focus against India. He concluded by noting that Ireland are a decent team and expressed hope that they don't trouble India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback