Ireland name squads for Pakistan T20Is, tri-series, and T20 World Cup 2024, Josh Little to be available for showpiece event

The Ireland men's national cricket team have named their squads for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan on home soil. The squad is also nearly the same for the tri-series against Scotland and the Netherlands, and the T20 World Cup 2024.

All three squads feature the same 14 players; however, left-arm seamer Josh Little will be added into the squad as the 15th member for the showpiece event, beginning on June 1 in West Indies and USA. With Little plying his trade for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, he will miss the matches against Pakistan and the tri-series.

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Squad for tri-series: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Squad for T20 World Cup: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Clontarf, Dublin, will host all three T20Is against Pakistan on May 10, 12, and 14.

Ireland in a formidable group for the T20 World Cup:

Ireland are clubbed in a formidable Group A for the upcoming T20 World Cup as the four other teams are co-hosts USA, India, Pakistan, and Canada. The Irishmen will open their campaign against India on June 5 in New York.

They have previously participated in five T20 World Cups, the first of which came in 2009. Ireland had notably beaten eventual champions England in the previous edition, but could not go past the group stage of the tournament.

