T20 World Cup 2021: "You need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively" - Irfan Pathan urges India to cast mental fatigue aside

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan claimed that the team will have to overcome the mental fatigue caused by the constant workload and bubble life. Jasprit Bumrah recently outlined the potential wear and tear on the team due to mental fatigue following their loss to New Zealand in Dubai.

Irfan Pathan admits that the recent workload has been hard on the Men In Blue, but admits they will have to step up since it is a persistent issue with the majority of the teams in the tournament. While speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, Pathan said:

"Look, the Indian team has been touring non-stop, first WTC, then the England tour - which was a long tour - then the whole IPL, and now coming into the World Cup is not easy for anyone. But most of the teams are in the same boat as well."

Pathan noted that representing the nation is the biggest motivation that could help counter the mental fatigue that has set in. He added:

"So, you need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively, because I think, in the two years of the pandemic a lot of people lost their jobs as well. So, you need to think from the perspective, that you are definitely working but you are representing your country as well, that's the biggest pride moment for anyone."

India will play against Afghanistan later tonight (November 3) in an all-important do-or-die contest in Abu Dhabi.

First of all, get the batting combination right: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan also called for the Indian team management to get the batting combination right ahead of the crucial clash. India reshuffled their entire top-order in their previous fixture, a move that backfired in the end.

After bringing in Ishan Kishan as a replacement for the injured Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma was demoted to No. 3 while Kohli batted at No. 4. Pathan feels that Sharma should return to the top of the order on an Abu Dhabi pitch that offers pace on the wicket. He said:

"First of all, get the batting combination right. Get the proper guys at the proper position like Rohit Sharma batting up the order, and then once he gets set, then it's a different thing. With the Abu Dhabi pitch, you get more turns but the good thing is the pitch has more pace as well, which means it will come nicely onto the bat and this is what the Indian team needs to be aware of."

None of the Indian batsmen have been able to get going in this World Cup so far. They have struggled on Dubai's slow surface and a switch to Abu Dhabi could just be the kick they need to get their campaign back on track.

