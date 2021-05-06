Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan’s cricket academy to provide free meals for COVID-19-hit people in South Delhi

Former India cricketers and brothers – Irfan and Yusuf Pathan announced on Wednesday that their cricket academy would provide free meals to the COVID-19-affected people in South Delhi, as the region continues to struggle with the pandemic.

Delhi is amongst the worst-hit regions in India, with an average of almost 23,000 cases every day in the past week. Struggling to ride the second wave of coronavirus, India’s total registered cases are speeding towards the 2.1-crore mark. The registered death toll is heading towards 2.29 lakhs.

In view of the ongoing ordeal, the Pathan brothers announced this through their social media accounts:

“While the nation is in the midst of second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi.”

In the same post, they also explained the procedure to be followed by people in need:

All you have to do is fill the google form (below) & CAP will deliver your meal at your doorsteps. For queries, please contact us on 1800 121 7479.

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan had tested positive for COVID-19

In March, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan had both tested COVID-19 positive after participating in the Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur. Even Sachin Tendulkar and S Badrinath tested positive for the virus after playing the tournament, which the India Legends won.

Last year, the Pathan brothers had donated 4,000 masks to the needy. Earlier this year, their father, Mehmood Khan, provided free food for COVID-19 patients through his charitable trust.

One of the best all-rounders in Indian cricket, Irfan Pathan, 36, played for India between 2004 and 2012. He starred in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph and remains the only cricketer to bag a hat-trick in the first over of a Test.

Elder to Irfan by two years, Yusuf Pathan was one of the most sought-after cricketers in white-ball cricket. He was part of India’s T20 World Cup win in 2007 and later ODI World Cup win in 2011. He also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014).