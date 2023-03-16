Is Adam Gilchrist richer than Virat, Sachin & MS Dhoni? Aussie legend clarifies

Former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has made a clarification about a rumor in the most hilarious way possible. Gilchrist was deemed the richest cricketer in the world by CEOWORLD magazine, having a net worth of 380 million dollars.

However, the magazine had mistaken the former Australian wicketkeeper to be the owner of F45, whose name was also Adam Gilchrist. F45 is a chain of fitness centers throughout the world and being part of the board of directors, Gilchrist does have quite a huge net worth.

However, Adam Gilchrist, the cricketer, took to his Twitter account and made a witty tweet about him not being the person with a net worth of more than double that of former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Here's what he tweeted:

"A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate 😂 #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin"

Adam Gilchrist @gilly381



It was a hilarious way to clear the misunderstanding and fans were naturally in splits.

Adam Gilchrist had predicted that Australia would win BGT 2023

Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023 began, Adam Gilchrist claimed that Australia had a great chance of winning the series. He had an idea that the visitors had taken a lot of learning from their previous tours to India and were ready to apply them with the experience and skill that they had.

This is what he had told AAP:

"There's not going to be anything easy and it's not going to be a walk in the park, but it is their best chance and I expect them to do really, really well. The balance of their squad and how experienced the team is now is important."

Although Australia fought back well in the final two Tests, the BGT 2023 was sealed in Delhi when India won the first two Tests. Gilchrist was understandably surprised with the way the visitors competed.

Here's what he told SEN WA Mornings after the Delhi Test:

“I backed this team to win over there, I thought they had all the tools and the mindset and the experience to get it done. But it’s been a bit surprising as to how it’s unravelled pretty quick.”

Australia have looked a different side under Steve Smith and with Pat Cummins unavailable for the ODI series, it will be interesting to see if Smith leads them to a series win.

