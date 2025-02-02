Is Arshdeep Singh playing in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I?

Team India have made one change for the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Thus, it's curious to know whether Arshdeep Singh is playing in the fixture. Surprisingly, the left-arm seamer found himself out as he made way for veteran seamer Mohammed Shami.

Although the left-arm seamer went a touch expensive in the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune, he took one wicket and averaged 23 in the series in three matches alongside four wickets. The fourth T20I saw him dismiss Saqib Mahmood to finish off the game for the hosts as Team India defended 181 to win the game by 15 runs and eventually seal the series.

Mohammed Shami, meanwhile, had marked his comeback to international cricket after 400 days in the third T20I in Rajkot. The right-arm seamer had bowled three wicketless overs for 25 runs but will look to make an impact, with the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025 fast approaching.

Arshdeep Singh had become India's leading T20I wicket-taker in the first T20I against England

Arshdeep Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the opening T20I against the Englishmen at Eden Gardens in Kolkata saw Arshdeep become the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the format, crossing Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 scalps.

The 25-year-old finished with outstanding figures of 4-0-17-2 to bowl the tourists out for 132 as India eventually won by seven wickets.

As for the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. The home side already have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series but both teams will target a win to build up for the 50-over games that begin on February 6.

Both India and England have announced one change each for the final T20I of the series.

