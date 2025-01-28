Is Arshdeep Singh playing today's IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I?

Arshdeep Singh was rested as Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami replaced the left-arm seamer in the playing XI.

As a result, Shami is set to play his first international game after the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he sustained an injury, which sidelined him for over one year.

At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav told official broadcaster Star Sports (via Cricbuzz):

“Arshdeep is resting, Shami comes in.”

Shami’s inclusion comes a day after India’s new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that the pacer is fit and the team management would take the final call. He said (via News 18):

"Pacer Mohammed Shami is fit. The call on when he will play will be taken by the team management."

Last year, Mohammed Shami returned to competitive cricket with the Ranji Trophy before competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 34-year-old remains crucial for the Men in Blue's plans for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting next month. Apart from T20Is, Shami will also play in the three-match ODI series against England to prepare for the ICC event.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh returned with 2/17 in the T20I series opener against England but proved expensive in the second match, conceding 40 runs while picking only one wicket.

The hosts won both matches by seven wickets and two wickets, respectively to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match affair.

All eyes on Mohammed Shami as India aim to seal the series in 3rd T20I; Arshdeep Singh only change

All eyes will be on Mohammed Shami as Team India aim to win the third T20I and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said:

“We'll look at it as a 3 game series from here, boys are charged up.”

The Men in Blue are yet to lose a T20I series since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. They have beaten Zimbabwe (away), Sri Lanka (away), Bangladesh (home), and South Africa (away) since then.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler-led England fielded the same side in the second T20I. However, last match debutant Jamie Smith will be the wicketkeeper since Phil Salt picked up a minor injury (stiff calf).

