"Is it a bit unfair for Suryakumar Yadav?" - Fans react as Team India drop ace batter for 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Team India have dropped Suryakumar Yadav to accommodate Shreyas Iyer in their playing XI for the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The second game of the four-match series got underway on Friday, February 17.

Incidentally, Suryakumar made his international red-ball debut in the first Test in Nagpur. However, the star batter failed to make the most of the opportunity. He managed to score eight off 20 deliveries before being knocked over by senior off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

However, with Shreyas fit and available for selection, this change was always on the cards. He was India's first-choice No. 5 batter, finishing as the team's second-highest run-scorer last year after Rishabh Pant with 422 runs from five Tests.

Meanwhile, fans came up with mixed reactions after not seeing Suryakumar's name on the team sheet. While many felt that it was bound to happen, others reckoned that it was a bit unfair to the right-handed batter.

Here are some of the reactions:

maheesh_63 @sky_360n



#2ndTest #SuryakumarYadav #IndVsAus2023 On my way to talk to captain @ImRo45 and rahul dravid for not including @surya_14kumar in playing Xl ahead of 2nd test. On my way to talk to captain @ImRo45 and rahul dravid for not including @surya_14kumar in playing Xl ahead of 2nd test.#2ndTest #SuryakumarYadav #IndVsAus2023 https://t.co/eSwvypRrpI

Rehan @RRehaannn As expected, Shreyas Iyer in Suryakumar Yadav out from X1. #BGT2023 As expected, Shreyas Iyer in Suryakumar Yadav out from X1. #BGT2023

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 @mastercardindia don't think Surya will get a chance in test again. Middle order is packed. Only slight chance if any injury happen. May be it's end of Surya in test. Sad @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 @mastercardindia don't think Surya will get a chance in test again. Middle order is packed. Only slight chance if any injury happen. May be it's end of Surya in test. Sad

C Mahindra🇮🇳 @TheMahi18 @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15

Without Sky

Last 26 innings Pujara play well 6 only

Last 10 matches Virat play only 21 overage only and Klrahul to low overage only ...pls give rest these three players and take @mastercardindia Very sad selection India XIWithout SkyLast 26 innings Pujara play well 6 onlyLast 10 matches Virat play only 21 overage only and Klrahul to low overage only ...pls give rest these three players and take @surya_14kumar and @ShubmanGill @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 @mastercardindia Very sad selection India XIWithout Sky Last 26 innings Pujara play well 6 only Last 10 matches Virat play only 21 overage only and Klrahul to low overage only ...pls give rest these three players and take @surya_14kumar and @ShubmanGill

Anurag Bharti @AnuragB69440432 @chandan_stp @BCCI @mastercardindia That's fact about Rahul but Surya has to go even if he scored century bcz Iyer is your best batsman @chandan_stp @BCCI @mastercardindia That's fact about Rahul but Surya has to go even if he scored century bcz Iyer is your best batsman

DoomsMare @Doomsmare @DineshKarthik Is IT A Bit Unfair For Suryakumar Yadav To Be Dropped Considering He Has Just Played One Game In His Test Career For India? #askdk @DineshKarthik Is IT A Bit Unfair For Suryakumar Yadav To Be Dropped Considering He Has Just Played One Game In His Test Career For India? #askdk

Meanwhile, the hosts made that only change to their winning combination from the Nagpur Test. Australia, on the other hand, have made two changes to their playing XI. Travis Head replaced Matt Renshaw, while Matthew Kuhnemann, who took Mitchell Swepson's place in the squad, earned his maiden Test cap, replacing Scott Boland.

The visitors currently trail 0-1 in the four-match series, having lost the first game in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. While the Aussies will look to bounce back, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in Delhi.

India and Australia Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Also Read: What happened the last time India played a Test match in Delhi?

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes