Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today's IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Team India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will miss his second consecutive game of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Pakistan in New York on June 9. The 29-year-old was excluded from India's playing XI in their tournament opener against Ireland, which they won by eight wickets.

Kuldeep is coming off an excellent 2024 IPL season for the Delhi Capitals (DC) with 16 wickets in 11 outings.

While he has never played a T20I against Pakistan, the left-arm spinner has tormented the arch-rivals in ODIs. Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets at an average of under 15 and an economy of 3.77 in six ODI games against Pakistan.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the news of an unchanged playing XI at the toss.

Trending

"We need to assess how conditions play and come up with an idea of what a good score is. Those games have helped us assess conditions here. We've spoken about what we need to do as a batting unit to get a good score and then we've got the bowling unit to defend. Every game is important in a World Cup, you can't just show up. Anything can happen. We're sticking to the same XI," said Rohit.

This will be the eighth meeting between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cups, with the former holding a defining 6-1 edge. While India won their World Cup opener against Ireland, Babar Azam's side suffered a surprising defeat in a Super Over to co-hosts USA in their opening outing.

Pakistan made one change to their playing XI from that outing, with all-rounder Imad Wasim replacing the out-of-form Azam Khan.

"Kuldeep Yadav is a wicket-taker and has variations so he should play" - Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believed Kuldeep Yadav should replace Axar Patel in India's playing XI for the Pakistan clash.

While Axar offers Team India better batting depth, Kuldeep adds variety and mystery to the spin bowling department.

Talking to ANI ahead of the India-Pakistan encounter, Harbhajan said:

"Kuldeep Yadav is a wicket-taker and has variations so he should play. I think Axar Patel was included in the playing eleven since India needed a batting option in the 8th place."

Despite Axar being the far superior batter, Kuldeep has shown glimpses of his batting prowess from time to time. He has a century and six half-centuries in his first-class career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback