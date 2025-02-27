“Is the light and everything working fine in Lahore?” - Indian legend’s hilarious dig at Harry Brook after AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar could not help but take a dig at England batter Harry Brook after their loss to Afghanistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Gavaskar's comments came in reference to Brook blaming the lack of visibility due to smog in Kolkata for England's loss to India in the recent T20I series.

Brook's remarks did not go well with fans and experts as England went on to lose the T20I series 1-4 and the ODI series 0-3. The 26-year-old struggled with the bat himself, scoring only a lone half-century in the eight white-ball games in India.

Cut to the present and England suffered a shocking eight-run defeat to Afghanistan in their second Group B clash to be eliminated from the tournament. Brook endured another poor outing with the willow, scoring only 25 in England's failed run-chase.

Speaking to Sports Central after the game, Gavaskar said [quoted by Sporting News]:

"That Harry Brook's dismissal—is the light and everything working fine in Lahore? When he played in Kolkata, he said that he could not see clearly because of smog. The way he gave catching practice, I thought Lahore had some bad floodlight light issues too."

It was England's second loss in as many games in the 2025 Champions Trophy after their heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the opener. Furthermore, it was also their sixth consecutive defeat in the 50-over format.

"They will still come and start mourning the next morning" - Sunil Gavaskar on England

Gavaskar did not mince words in slamming England after their loss to Afghanistan [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar slammed the England side and their supporters after the team's Champions Trophy-ending loss to Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26. England have struggled in ICC events recently after their title runs in the 2019 ODI and 2022 T20 World Cups.

They suffered a pre-semifinal exit in the 2023 ODI World Cup before suffering a similar fate in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

"They will still come and start mourning the next morning. See they cannot lose. If they lose there has to be an excuse and the excuse cannot be that they weren’t better that day or the other team was better, they will start blaming everything. They will start blaming India also because India are playing all their matches in Dubai and why are we not playing our matches at one venue," said Gavaskar [quoted by FirstPost].

With skipper Jos Buttler and the rest of the players under immense pressure, England will look to avoid a winless tournament when they take on South Africa in their final Group B outing in Karachi on March 1.

