Is Mohammed Shami playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I?

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has been named in the starting XI for the third T20I between India and England today, January 28. The pacer was part of the squad announced for the tour but didn't manage to break through into the first team in the first couple of T20Is.

Shami makes a comeback in Indian colors for the first time in 14 months. The pacer was a part of the Indian team that played in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023. He picked up 24 wickets in seven matches and was the highest wicket-taker during the tournament.

It was revealed that he was carrying a knee injury and then underwent surgery for the same. On his course to his national comeback, Mohammed Shami played a few T20, List A, and First Class contests for his domestic side Bengal.

This will be his first T20I game since 2022 when he was a part of the Indian XI that faced England in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final.

Team India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss for a third time in a row in the series and elected to bowl first again.

Speaking at the toss to Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar said:

"We will look to bowl first. Looks nice and hard. Don't think it will change too much. Rajkot has always produced good tracks. Yeah I mean we wanted to play a different brand of cricket but you have to be aware of the game situation as well. From now on we look at it as a three-match series. We have got one change. Arshdeep is resting. Mohammed Shami comes in."

Team India have made the only change of Shami replacing Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. England head into the contest with an unchanged team, with Jamie Smith listed as the wicketkeeper for this match.

The Men in Blue currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-0 after wins in Kolkata and Chennai.

