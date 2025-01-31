Is Mohammed Shami playing today's IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I? 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami once again finds himself outside the playing XI after having recently returned to the international circuit. Spearhead Arshdeep Singh returns to the mix for the crucial fourth T20I against England at the expense of the veteran bowler at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.

Shami played as the lone frontline seamer in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. He ended with figures of 0-25 after three overs, bowling two overs with the new ball in the powerplay, and one later at the death.

The pacer has struggled to find a place in the playing XI in the ongoing series, with India's strategy to play three frontline spinners, and using Hardik Pandya as the second seamer.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Shami is one of the three changes that have been made after the 26-run loss in the previous match.

"It's all about coming out here, afresh, and putting up a good show. It looks a good pitch, so we will try to put runs on the board and hopefully there is no dew. Shami makes way for Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh comes in for Dhruv Jurel and Shivam Dube is in, he will replace Washington Sundar," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss after being put into bat first by England.

The T20I series was viewed as an avenue for Mohammed Shami to ease his way into international cricket after a lengthy layoff. The ongoing series has one more match remaining, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mohammed Shami has been named in the ODI squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammed Shami has spent the majority of the T20I series against England on the benches, but he is expected to be in the thick of things in the upcoming three-match ODI series. Given that the selectors have not picked Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah is still recovering from a back injury, it will be Shami who will be spearheading India's bowling attack.

The ODI series between India and England is scheduled to begin from February 6 onwards.

