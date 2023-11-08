"Is this the reason" - Michael Vaughan takes hilarious dig at Mohammad Hafeez involving Virat Kohli during 2023 World Cup 

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan continued his banter with Mohammad Hafeez on X, formerly Twitter, with a hilarious picture of Virat Kohli dismissing the former Pakistan cricketer.

During the 2012 T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan, Hafeez was clean-bowled by Kohli. Vaughan posted a picture of Kohli celebrating Hafeez's wicket and cheekily asked him whether that was the reason he was having a go at the former Indian captain.

Here's what Michael Vaughan wrote:

"Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli!!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him .. 😜😜 #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan"

Mohammad Hafeez had a go at Michael Vaughan earlier in the day

England all-rounder Ben Stokes scored a fine hundred against the Netherlands and that helped them win the game comfortably in the end. While hailing Stokes for his hundred, Mohammad Hafeez had tagged Vaughan and also took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli, terming how 'selfless' the southpaw was in the knock.

Here's what he had posted:

"Saviour of the ship @benstokes38 😍👍🏼 Good 💯 under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach @MichaelVaughan #ENGvNED #CWC23"

Michael Vaughan slammed Hafeez for his comments on Virat Kohli's hundred against the Proteas. The former Pakistan cricketer felt that Kohli played a 'selfish' knock, but that was quickly rubbished by Vaughan.

Here's what Vaughan wrote:

"Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan."

Vaughan has been pretty vocal about the possibility of an India-Pakistan semifinal and that's still on the cards with the last few league games left to play.