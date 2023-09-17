Is there a reserve day for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final?

India and Sri Lanka were all set to battle for the prestigious Asia Cup 2023 title in the summit clash at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

While the Men in Blue finished atop the Super Fours points table, the Lankans pipped Pakistan in a virtual semi-final to finish second and qualify for.

However, just after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first in the final, the heavens opened up with showers delaying the start of the action.

The action in the Asia Cup has been gripping throughout, barring the unrelenting weather, which has played its part in dampening the spirits on several occasions. The first India-Pakistan clash was washed out midway due to heavy showers, and the Super Fours clash between the sides required the reserve day to witness a result.

The good news for the fans is that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) made prior arrangements in case of rain interruptions for the grand finale, scheduling a reserve day on Monday, September 18.

However, all efforts will be made to achieve a result, even if in a shortened game, by today. The reserve day will only come into play when there is no possibility of finishing the game today.

Team India and Sri Lanka have met in eight of the 15 previous Asia Cup Finals

India and Sri Lanka have been the most successful teams in Asia Cup history.

Team India and Sri Lanka are locking horns for an incredible ninth time in the 16 editions of the Asia Cup. While the Men in Blue hold a 5-3 edge in the summit clash against the Islanders, recent history has favored Sri Lanka.

India won their first four meetings in the final in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995 before the Lankans turned the tide in the following three clashes in 1994, 1997 and 2008.

Despite meeting in the summit clash on so many instances and being the two most successful sides in Asia Cup history, with seven (India) and six titles (Sri Lanka), the two teams have not met in the final in the previous five editions.

The Asian rivals are clashing in the title clash of Asia Cup 2023 for the first time since India beat Sri Lanka at Dambulla in 2010.

With a win today, the Sri Lankans would not only inch closer to India in their finals head-to-head, but also equal the Men in Blue for the most Asia Cup titles, with seven.

For the uninitiated, the only side to have won the Asia Cup other than India and Sri Lanka is Pakistan, with two titles in 2000 and 2012.