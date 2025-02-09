IS Yashasvi Jaiswal playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI in Cuttack?

Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped from the playing XI for the second ODI against England on Sunday, February 9, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Jaiswal made his ODI debut in the previous match in Nagpur but had a forgettable outing with the bat. He opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma and got off to a decent start, scoring 15, including three fours. However, the southpaw failed to convert the start, as Jofra Archer dismissed him with a beautiful delivery to give England their first breakthrough.

The team management moved Shubman Gill down to the number three position to accommodate Jaiswal in the side, with Virat Kohli missing the match due to a knee niggle.

Shreyas Iyer also got a chance to bat at the No.4, which he utilized with an intent-filled half-century, setting up the chase for his team. Shubman Gill anchored the innings well with a knock of 87 (96) to help the hosts win the match comfortably.

With Virat Kohli regaining fitness for the second ODI, team management decided to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal from the playing XI to include the former.

"It was a good performance in the first game" - India captain Rohit Sharma after toss of 2nd ODI vs England 2025

Speaking after losing the toss of the second ODI, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the players for putting in a complete performance in the first ODI in Nagpur.

Rohit said (via Cricbuzz):

"It was a good performance in the first game. That's what I loved about it. The energy was very good despite not being on the field for a while. It was superb to watch after losing two wickets. Shreyas prides himself on that intent and attitude not to forget the contributions of Shubman and Axar as well. Black soil pitch, not sure. Maybe it might play on the slower side, that's what I expect."

"Two changes, Jaiswal makes way for Virat. Kuldeep is rested so Varun makes his debut," he added.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams for the second ODI-

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mohammad Shami.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, and Mark Wood.

