Ishan Kishan heaps praise on India vice-captain’s social media post after IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match 

Out-of-favor Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan left a praising comment on Shubman Gill's latest social media post. This came after Gill’s stunning century in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh, which was held on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Stadium.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh found themselves in a precarious position, losing half their side for just 35 runs. Things could have worsened for Bangladesh had India not dropped three catches. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali capitalized on the missed opportunities, forming a 154-run partnership off 206 balls for the sixth wicket.

Jaker made 68, while Towhid scored a brilliant century, making 100 off 118 balls. Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler for India, claiming five wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for 228 in 49.4 overs.

In response, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (41) and vice-captain Shubman Gill added 69 runs for the first wicket. Despite India losing three quick wickets—Virat Kohli (22), Shreyas Iyer (15), and Axar Patel (8)—Gill continued to anchor the innings.

The 25-year-old brought up his eighth century off 125 balls and remained unbeaten on 101. He forged an unbroken 87-run partnership with KL Rahul (41*), as India comfortably won by six wickets with 21 balls to spare.

After the match, Gill took to Instagram to share a post, captioning it:

“Hard work, faith and, love for the game.”

Ishan Kishan was quick to react, praising Gill for his outstanding innings, and wrote:

“Top Top.”

Ishan Kishan reacts to Shubman's social media post (Image via Instagram-@shubmangill)

The Men in Blue will face Pakistan in their second group-stage match on Sunday, February 23.

“One of my most satisfying innings that I have played” - Shubman Gill reflects on his century against Bangladesh

Shubman Gill played a pivotal role as India secured a victory over Bangladesh in their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Gill remained unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls, including nine boundaries and two sixes, as India won by six wickets. During the post-match presentation, the opening batter reflected on his performance, saying [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“Definitely one of my most satisfying innings that I have played and my first century in ICC events. Very satisfying and very happy with the way I performed. When me and Rohit bhai went out there, we thought cutting the ball wasn't easy because the balls which were outside the off-stump weren't coming onto the bat that nicely. So I thought of using my feet to even the fast bowlers and tried to go over the circle.”

“When the spinners came on, me and Virat bhai were talking in the middle that it's not easy to score singles off the front foot, so we'll try to score singles off the back foot. And it's not easy to hit down the ground, so we just keep rotating the strike," he added.

The right-handed batter has now scored 2,688 runs in 51 ODIs, including 15 fifties and eight centuries.

