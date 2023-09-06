"Ishan Kishan has played one innings" - Irfan Pathan on choosing between KL Rahul and Kishan

Irfan Pathan feels Ishan Kishan cannot take KL Rahul's place as the wicketkeeper-batter in India's ODI XI based on just one knock.

Rahul missed India's first two games of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a niggle. Kishan made the most of the opportunity given to him as a wicketkeeper-batter at No. 5 by scoring an 81-ball 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan when the Men in Blue were in a precarious position.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked whether both Kishan and Rahul can play together in India's playing XI. While virtually ruling out that possibility, he also shared his views on the raging debate about choosing between the duo, saying:

"Both cannot have a place in the XI. Both can only play if someone gets injured in the top order, which we don't want, or loses his form completely. I have only one thing to say about the ongoing debate."

The former Indian all-rounder added:

"Ishan Kishan scored runs against Pakistan at No. 5, which is not his position. God forbid if he gets out in the next match, will we say he is not in form? No, that's not the case. We forget very quickly. We should never forget KL Rahul's numbers for the last two years and Ishan Kishan has played one innings."

Pathan highlighted that Rahul has played crucial knocks in difficult situations against Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He particularly pointed out his unbeaten 75-run knock against Australia which helped India register a five-wicket win after they were reduced to 39/4 in Mumbai earlier this year.

"You shouldn't have short-term memory" - Irfan Pathan on calls for Ishan Kishan to be played ahead of KL Rahul

Few cricket experts believe Ishan Kishan is undroppable after his knock against Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan added that recency bias can't play a role in team selection. He explained:

"You shouldn't have short-term memory. You should have long-term thinking and I feel the thinking with which the management is going is absolutely correct because if you keep going with short-term memory, you will have a lot of difficulty in making the team, stabilizing it, and giving confidence to the guys."

While opining that KL Rahul will play as soon as he is fit and available, the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that he would have to make way for Ishan Kishan if he is not among the runs heading into the World Cup. He observed:

"You just have to keep in mind that if KL Rahul comes and plays and doesn't get his form, then you can say that he didn't regain his form after injury and you can give Ishan Kishan the entire World Cup. However, as soon as KL Rahul comes, he will play."

It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and Co. leave out Kishan to accommodate Rahul in the XI in their Super Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 10. They could rotate out one among Rahul, Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in the remaining matches before the World Cup to keep all three in the mix for the two available middle-order berths.

