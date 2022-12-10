"Ishan Kishan playing with Bangladeshi toys" - Fans react as opener hits quickest double century in ODIs

Team India opener Ishan Kishan shone with a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10.

India captain Rohit Sharma's injury came as a blessing in disguise for the youngster as he made full use of his opportunity, scoring the fastest double-century in ODIs. He scored 210 runs off 131 balls, comprising 10 sixes and 24 boundaries.

126 balls - Ishan Kishan v BAN, today

138 balls - Chris Gayle v ZIM, 2015

The southpaw reached his maiden ODI ton for Team India off 85 deliveries but continued his carnage during his entertaining knock. He reached his second hundred in only 41 balls.

Kishan has now joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma on the elite list (200+ club) of Indian cricketers.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to witness Kishan put on a show against Bangladesh after warming the bench in the first two games. Many hailed the youngster for grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

24y 145d - Ishan Kishan v BAN, today

26y 186d - Rohit Sharma v AUS, 2013

Here are some of the best reactions:

Amazing to watch

Ishan kishan showing that how our young blood play,fearless and fabulous.
Amazing to watch

Fantastic inning by Ishan Kishan..proper wicket keeper batsman ...so the selection committee decided not to be selected in next series

Ishan Kishan showing the team how to play with intent

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Kishan shouted so loud, I felt Kohli has scored the hundred. Kishan shouted so loud, I felt Kohli has scored the hundred.

#BANvIND This is what is called ‘taking the opportunity with both hands’. Well played, Ishan Kishan. This is what is called ‘taking the opportunity with both hands’. Well played, Ishan Kishan. 👏👏 #BANvIND

Amid the ongoing race with Sanju Samson, Kishan has kept himself in the fray as a backup wicketkeeper's option for Team India heading into the 50-over World Cup.

It’s worth mentioning that Kishan had earlier smashed 93 off 84 balls in the second ODI against South Africa in October.

Indians to hit ODI tons in 2022

Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Ishan Kishan has highest individual ODI score for a wicketkeeper for India Ishan Kishan has highest individual ODI score for a wicketkeeper for India

The left-hander is now the favorite to be selected in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series each against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia at home next year.

Ishan Kishan delivers in dead rubber for KL Rahul and Co.

Ishan Kishan stepped up to save the Men in Blue after they lost Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. He shared a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket to put the Men in Blue in the driving seat.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and chose to field. The hosts have already won the series 2-0. Hence, KL Rahul and Co. will look to prevent Bangladesh from a 3-0 clean sweep.

Besides Kishan, the team management picked wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a forced change in the playing XI following Deepak Chahar's injury, which ruled the seamer out of the final ODI.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

