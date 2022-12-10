"Ishan Kishan playing with Bangladeshi toys" - Fans react as opener hits quickest double century in ODIs

Team India opener Ishan Kishan shone with a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10.
India captain Rohit Sharma's injury came as a blessing in disguise for the youngster as he made full use of his opportunity, scoring the fastest double-century in ODIs. He scored 210 runs off 131 balls, comprising 10 sixes and 24 boundaries.
The southpaw reached his maiden ODI ton for Team India off 85 deliveries but continued his carnage during his entertaining knock. He reached his second hundred in only 41 balls.
Kishan has now joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma on the elite list (200+ club) of Indian cricketers.
Fans on Twitter were delighted to witness Kishan put on a show against Bangladesh after warming the bench in the first two games. Many hailed the youngster for grabbing the opportunity with both hands.
Amid the ongoing race with Sanju Samson, Kishan has kept himself in the fray as a backup wicketkeeper's option for Team India heading into the 50-over World Cup.
It’s worth mentioning that Kishan had earlier smashed 93 off 84 balls in the second ODI against South Africa in October.
Indians to hit ODI tons in 2022
- Rishabh Pant
- Shubman Gill
- Shreyas Iyer
- Ishan Kishan
The left-hander is now the favorite to be selected in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series each against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia at home next year.
Ishan Kishan delivers in dead rubber for KL Rahul and Co.
Ishan Kishan stepped up to save the Men in Blue after they lost Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. He shared a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket to put the Men in Blue in the driving seat.
Earlier, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and chose to field. The hosts have already won the series 2-0. Hence, KL Rahul and Co. will look to prevent Bangladesh from a 3-0 clean sweep.
Besides Kishan, the team management picked wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a forced change in the playing XI following Deepak Chahar's injury, which ruled the seamer out of the final ODI.
