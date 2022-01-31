"Isn't it about winning?" - Michael Vaughan questions Cricket Australia over Justin Langer's uncertain future as head coach 

Australia head coach Justin Langer's four-year contract expires in June this year. Recent reports suggest the former Test opener may have to reapply for the position.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has reacted to the uncertainty around Langer's future despite the significant success the team has achieved during the 51-year-old's tenure.

He tweeted:

"If it’s true the Coach of Australia has to reapply for his position when he has taken them to No 1 Test team in the World & the T20 World Cup champs in the last few months .. the landscape for success has hugely changed … Isn’t it about Winning ?? !!! #Langer."

Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup last year and went on to beat England 4-0 in the Ashes 2021-22 to also move to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Langer was roped in as head coach in the aftermath of the infamous Sandpapergate in 2018 to overhaul the side's culture. The Western Australian was recently inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Australia announce squad for T20I series vs Sri Lanka

Australia will host Sri Lanka for five T20Is in February and Cricket Australia has announced a 16-member squad for the series. Head coach Langer has been given time off ahead of the Pakistan tour and Andrew McDonald will be at the helm for this assignment.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have also been rested in preparation for the Pakistan tour. Josh Hazlewood, who picked up an injury during the Ashes, has been named in the squad.

Australia squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

