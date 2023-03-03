“It was only 70 runs to get” - Rohit Sharma downplays impact of ball change during Day 3 of Indore Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma did not believe that the ball change during Australia’s second innings in Indore had any kind of impact on the efficiency of bowlers. The Indian skipper stressed on the fact that the hosts simply did not have enough runs to defend on Day 3 of the Test.

Australia defeated India by nine wickets in Indore on Friday, March 3. Needing 76 for victory, the visitors got home in 18.5 overs, with Travis Head unbeaten on 49 and Marnus Labuschagne on 28.

Firmly on the back foot, India began the day on a bright note as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck. The Indian bowlers kept things tight in the first 10 overs. However, following a change in ball, things seemed to get comparatively easier for the Australian batters.

Addressing a press conference following India’s defeat, Rohit downplayed the talk about the change in ball and its impact. He opined:

“It was only 70 runs to get, so you can’t really look too much into the ball and all that. It’s just that we needed more runs on the board. Those little things that happen on the ground don’t really affect the skills and the mindset of the player.”

Rohit added that had the bowlers taken some wickets after the ball was changed, such questions wouldn’t be asked. He explained:

“We felt the ball was not right, we changed it. Whenever you change the ball, if things don’t fall into place, then it looks like, ‘Oh, the ball wasn’t doing much.’ But had we gotten two or three wickets with that other ball, it would have been a different story.

“There weren't enough runs on the board and that is where we should look at. That is what we are disappointed with - not (with) the ball.”

India were bundled out for 109 and 163 in Indore as Australia’s slow bowlers dominated proceedings on a spin-friendly surface.

“He should be at the top in my opinion” - Rohit Sharma hails Nathan Lyon

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed 8/64 in India’s second innings to shut the hosts out of the contest. The veteran cricketer has an impressive record against India, both at home and away.

Praising Lyon, Rohit Sharma termed him among the best from the current crop of bowlers. He said:

“He should be at the top in my opinion.

“Obviously, I have not played guys like Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) and Shane Warne. But for me, from the current crop, he is probably the No. 1 bowler from overseas to come and play in India. He’s got so much consistency in his line and length, doesn’t give you too much.

“Every time he has come to India, he has got wickets. He has played so much cricket for Australia and he is not afraid of getting hit. That gives the captain and the team as a whole a lot of confidence.”

Lyon, 35, has played 10 Tests in India, claiming 53 wickets at an average of 26.05, with five five-wicket hauls.

