"It is almost inevitable now"- Kumar Sangakkara on Stuart Broad's dominance over David Warner

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara gave his opinion on where David Warner has been going wrong to have such a poor record against Stuart Broad in Tests. The veteran England pacer dismissed Warner for a staggering 17th time on Day 2 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Sangakkara feels Warner needs to play his natural game against Broad and not play within a shell just because of the bowler's superior record. He reckons attack is probably the best way out for the Australian opener.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, here's what Kumar Sangakkara had to say about David Warner vs Stuart Broad:

"It is almost inevitable now. Every time he (Warner) faces Broad, you feel you're waiting for a knick or an LBW or bowled. Warner has to try something different against Broad. He has to put pressure on Broad and try and be aggressive because the defence hasn't worked so play one way and not get confused."

David Warner had the ability to silence the crowd: Nasser Hussain

Former cricketer Nasser Hussain was also present in the discussion and even he spoke about how big a wicket David Warner is for England. With Australia already having a 26-run lead in the first innings, Hussain feels Warner could have hurt the hosts had he gotten off to a quick start.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"Warner was a big wicket because he has the ability to get Australia off to a flying start. That lead of 20-odd suddenly becomes 60-70 for no loss and you think the game has started to get away from you. Warner had the ability to silence the crowd and that's why it was a big wicket."

England managed to pick up four wickets on Day 2, but the lead Australia have is already 142. The hosts will need to strike early on Day 3 and ensure that the Aussies don't set a massive target.

Poll : 0 votes