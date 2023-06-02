"It also depends on what the makeup of the middle order looks like" - Jason Gillespie on India's team combination for the WTC 2023 final

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie felt that India's playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia could come down to their batting depth and bowlers ideally suited to take 20 wickets.

The mouth-watering contest between the two arch-rivals is set to be played at the Oval beginning on June 7.

Gillespie played several matches in English conditions during his illustrious playing career and went on to also coach Yorkshire and Sussex in county cricket.

In an interview with IANS, the 48-year-old spoke about how Team India could pick their ideal combination for the marquee match. Gillespie said:

"If they want some depth in their batting, they may well go with Thakur. I wouldn’t be against that as I think he’s a very good bowler. I’ve always liked Umesh Yadav. I just love how he runs in hard and hits the pitch hard."

"He’s got a good bouncer and he bowls with really good airspeed. There’s just a lot to like about him and so I wouldn’t be against India playing him," said

He added:

"It also depends on what the makeup of the middle order looks like. If they feel they need more batting, they may go with Thakur. But ultimately, they’ve got to make a decision with their bowling attack — on what is the lineup that is most likely going to take 20 wickets."

"That will ultimately decide which way they go, whether they go to the bowling all-rounder or the out-and-out fast bowler."

With the pitch at the Oval traditionally favoring spinners more than other pitches in England, Gillespie also felt that India could play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the eleven. Gillespie said:

"That’s the advantage India have — they can have the wicket-keeper at six, with Jadeja and Ashwin at seven and eight and then pick their best three fast bowlers. That would be a very strong team and there’s no doubt about that because both Jadeja and Ashwin are very fine batters in their own right."

He concluded:

"So there’s no reason why India couldn’t go down that path. I would suggest they should pick their best three fast bowlers who they feel are going to make an impact and contribute to taking 20 wickets because Ashwin and Jadeja will contribute to taking those 20 wickets but they’ll also contribute really well with the bat."

India last played at the Oval during the fourth Test of the five-match series against England in 2021-22.

In that game, Rohit Sharma's men took the field with four pacers and Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner. India emerged victorious in the contest by a mammoth 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series, with Jadeja picking up two wickets in each innings.

"I love how he keeps running in hard" - Jason Gillespie picks Mohammed Shami as the biggest threat to Australian batters

Jason Gillespie heaped praise on Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, suggesting that the experienced speedster could test the defensive technique of the Australian batters in English conditions ahead of the WTC final.

The 32-year-old is coming off an impressive IPL season where he won the Purple cap, picking up 28 wickets.

Speaking ahead of the WTC final, Gillespie felt that Shami could be a handful if there is movement off the pitch. Gillespie said:

"Shami impresses me a lot and I love how he keeps running in hard. He does a wonderful job for India. I love that he presents the seam and releases the ball so well."

"His wrist and fingers are right behind the ball and you see the seam go all the way down the pitch and he gives the ball a chance to move off the seam. He can swing the ball in the right conditions and can get a little bit of swing."

He added:

"But his seam presentation is as good as anyone in world cricket in my opinion. So I think he’s going to play a big role in those conditions if there is any movement to be found off the pitch."

"Mohammed Shami can certainly exploit that and he can ask some really good questions of the Australian batters’ defensive techniques because he pitches the ball up and when he looks to just get a little bit of movement, then I think he’s a fine bowler."

While Mohammed Shami has an impressive record against Australia, with 40 wickets in 11 Tests, his record in English conditions is pedestrian, with 38 scalps in 13 games at an average of 40.52.

