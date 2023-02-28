"It was always our game to lose once we had enforced the follow-on" - Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes has said that he has no regrets over enforcing the follow-on in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington despite a one-run loss. Instead, the 31-year-old credited the Kiwis for outplaying the tourists this week and playing a complete game across departments.

Stokes took a bold decision to enforce the follow-on after England had taken a 226-run lead after bowling New Zealand out for 209 in the first innings. However, the Kiwis produced a much-improved batting performance in their second dig, setting the visitors a stiff target of 258 for victory.

England were on course to complete a 2-0 series victory but fell short by a run on a thrilling final day.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Incredible scenes at the Basin Reserve. A thrilling end to the 2nd Test in Wellington 🏏 #NZvENG Incredible scenes at the Basin Reserve. A thrilling end to the 2nd Test in Wellington 🏏 #NZvENG https://t.co/tyG7laNtdP

Speaking to BT Sport, Stokes acknowledged that England always held the upper hand after enforcing the follow-on and had to make New Zealand play the perfect game from then on.

"Imagine captaining in hindsight? That's not something I would ever do. It was always our game to lose once we had enforced the follow-on. The logic was our bowlers had ripped through their top order three innings in a row, and we knew New Zealand had to play pretty much the perfect game to put us in a situation like this."

The Christchurch-born player also added that England were unfazed about chasing 250 in the fourth innings and applauded the Kiwis for proving themselves:

"Other teams are allowed to pay better than us, and New Zealand played better than us this week."

New Zealand's one-run win also meant that England became only the second team this century, fourth overall, to lose after enforcing the follow-on. By levelling the series, the Kiwis have remained unbeaten at home in a Test series since 2017.

"Being in that situation in the last half an hour, it is everything you wish for" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite the hosts' come-from-behind win, Stokes reckons the Test was a spectacle to behold and that it was his privilege to be a part of such a game. The all-rounder said:

"It is disappointing to not win, but we look at the bigger picture, what veveryone has enjoyed here today is probably bigger than any disappointment at the moment. Being in that situation in the last half an hour, it is everything you wish for. And even though we came out on the wrong side of it, you can't help but feel blessed that we managed to be a part of an incredible game like that."

England Cricket @englandcricket



What an incredible match. Test cricket as we want to play it and see it.



The greatest format of the game is alive and kicking and we'll do everything we can to entertain fans across the world.



Thank you for watching



We can't even feel too gutted about that.What an incredible match. Test cricket as we want to play it and see it.The greatest format of the game is alive and kicking and we'll do everything we can to entertain fans across the world.Thank you for watching #NZvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 We can't even feel too gutted about that.What an incredible match. Test cricket as we want to play it and see it. The greatest format of the game is alive and kicking and we'll do everything we can to entertain fans across the world.Thank you for watching ❤️🇳🇿 #NZvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/mXDbGgXb4i

Kane Williamson received the Player of the Match, while Harry Brook was named the Player of the series.

