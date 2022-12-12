It was a big moment: Lisa Sthalekar on Renuka Singh's Super Over

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar hailed Renuka Singh for her brilliant bowling in the Super Over against Australia on Sunday, December 11.

The Indian pacer had 20 runs to defend in the Super Over and conceded just six off the first four balls to seal the match for the hosts. Although she conceded a four and a six off the last two deliveries, the result of the game was already decided.

Renuka is renowned for her exploits with the new ball as she is capable of swinging it both ways. However, Sthalekar was impressed with the way the pacer showed control in bowling the fuller deliveries in a high-pressure situation.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Lisa Sthalekar had to say about Renuka Singh's bowling:

"The moment of the match was Renuka being able to execute in the super over. It was a big moment because she knew that the pitch was absolutely suited to the batting with a lightning outfield. But she held her nerve and got the job done."

Lisa Sthalekar on Renuka Singh's last over

Lisa Sthalekar also shed light on the last over of the Australian innings bowled by Renuka Singh. The bowler, despite conceding five wides, went for just nine runs and prevented the Aussies from getting a final flourish despite having nine wickets in hand.

According to the former cricketer, it was a crucial moment that gave the Indian team management faith that Renuka could deliver in the Super Over. She stated:

"What Renuka Singh did well in the last over was bowl yorkers and she was effective although she didn't pick any wickets. That made them go to her for the Super Over and what a big task to be given. But she held her nerve and did enough to beat Australia's unbeaten run in this format."

Moulin @Moulinparikh When bowling the 20th over, Renuka Singh conceded just 9 runs. She bowled the Super Over and got the team home. Two giant performances under pressure with a wet ball! #INDvAUS When bowling the 20th over, Renuka Singh conceded just 9 runs. She bowled the Super Over and got the team home. Two giant performances under pressure with a wet ball! #INDvAUS https://t.co/C2HU6tixZs

The DY Patil Stadium hosted the first leg of this series, with the Indian win on Sunday helping them level the series at 1-1. The last three T20Is will be played at the CCI (Brabourne Stadium).

