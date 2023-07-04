"It doesn't bother me, everyone is entitled to their opinion" - Steve Smith on 'cheat chants' from English crowd in Ashes 2023

Senior Australian player Steve Smith reacted to the jeers from the English crowd in the ongoing Ashes 2023. England supporters have booed Smith whenever the Australian walked out to bat against England since the 2019 Ashes.

The fans of England remind Smith of his involvement in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal in Cape Town. The chants of "Same old Aussies, always cheating" could be heard at Lord’s after England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was stumped by his counterpart Alex Carey in a controversial dismissal.

Steve Smith was also targeted for his catch of Joe Root in the first inning. The whole Australian team was subjected to verbal abuse by the MCC members in the long room at Lord’s during the lunch break on the fifth day of the second Test.

Speaking to reporters about the constant booing from England fans in this Ashes, the Australian vice captain said:

“Honestly, it doesn't bothers me. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. For me, I know the person I am, I know how to go about things. I know I am playing my game and playing for my country. I'm proud of that. Anyone can say what they like. I'm comfortable in my own skin.”

"I didn't enjoy the game or want to play the game" - Steve Smith on elbow injury in 2019

Steve Smith is set to play his 100th Test match at Headingley when England and Australia meet for the third Test, becoming the 15th player from his country to attain the landmark. Smith was banned for one year from Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering saga.

He suffered an injury to his right elbow, which led to surgery in March 2019, just a couple of months before his return to international cricket.

Speaking about his endurance over his elbow injury and how that crushed his enjoyment of the game, Smith said:

“I don't know why for some reason I didn't enjoy the game or want to play the game. The moment I had my elbow brace off I was suddenly in love with the game again back in 2019. Outside of that I am grateful for everything the game has given me.”

Australia have the opportunity to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001. A win in Leeds is just a step away for Pat Cummins & Co.

