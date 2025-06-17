"It could be a breakout series for him" - Aakash Chopra on star batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Indian team's likely top six for the first Test against England. While naming KL Rahul as one of the openers, he opined that it could be a breakout series for the right-handed batter.

The first Test between India and England will be played in Leeds from Friday, June 20, onwards. With Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, Rahul will likely partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Rahul and Jaiswal will undoubtedly open and reckoned that the Karnataka batter will not only start well but continue in the same vein throughout the series.

Trending

"Based on all the practice sessions and side games we have seen thus far, it's clear that KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the two openers. There is no argument whatsoever about there being any scope for a change there. There is no reason to change it as well," Chopra said (2:05).

"KL Rahul is playing extremely well. He had himself volunteered to play the second match. He went there and scored a century, scored a fifty in the second innings, and scored runs in the intra-squad match as well. It could be a breakout series for him, where he just doesn't start well, but bats well throughout the series," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that he isn't too concerned about Jaiswal, although he acknowledged that the left-handed opener hasn't been among the runs on the tour thus far and will be tested in his maiden series in England.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal will be there with him. I am not worried or concerned, but he hasn't scored runs thus far, whether it was the side games or the intra-squad match, and it's his first England series. Questions will be asked and more questions will be asked at the Leeds ground," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul has aggregated 3257 at an average of 33.57 in 58 Tests. Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 1798 runs at a much better average of 52.88 in 19 Tests.

"He hasn't said thus far that he won't play at No. 3" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's position ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Shubman Gill has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4, although the Indian captain hasn't stated so thus far.

"Shubman Gill used to play at No. 3. He hasn't said thus far that he won't play at No. 3. If the captain wants to continue playing at No. 3, it's his number. He had only asked for this number. He can go from No. 3 to No. 4, but there is no such news thus far. However, I feel he will go," he said (3:40).

The analyst reckoned that Sai Sudharsan might pip Karun Nair to the No. 3 position.

"There will be a toss-up between Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair at No. 3. Karun Nair can play at No. 3, but he doesn't play at No. 3 even for his Ranji Trophy team. He has scored runs against this team, but not at No. 3. I am still saying Sai Sudarshan at No. 3 as a slight outside chance," Chopra elaborated.

While choosing Rishabh Pant at No. 5, Chopra noted that the visitors might play Nair ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 6.

"Then Shubman Gill at No. 4 and Rishabh Pant at No. 5. At No. 6, I think Karun Nair. I feel the team might go a little conservative in the first match. The ambitious plan would be to keep Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 6, and then Ravindra Jadeja plus four fast bowlers," he observed.

Karun Nair has amassed 374 runs at an average of 62.33 in six Tests. He scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in December 2016, but hasn't played a Test since March 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news