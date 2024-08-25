"It changed the entire momentum of the game" - Angelo Mathews bemoans 'ball change' during Sri Lanka's second innings in ENG vs SL 1st Test 2024

Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Angelo Mathews has criticized the ball change that occurred at a crucial juncture of their second innings with the bat in the first Test against England in Manchester. After conceding a 122-run lead in the first innings, the Lankans fought valiantly to reach 146/4 in 41 overs from a precarious 1/2 in their second essay on Day 3.

Mathews batted brilliantly to get to 59 with Kamindu Mendis on 33 when the ball was changed during the drinks break. The ball change worked wonders for England as they immidiately produced two chances that were dropped before eventually dismissing Mathews on 65.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Day 4, Mathews said:

"It looked like they were running out of plans but unfortunately the ball was changed. We were told they didn’t have old enough balls to replace. It changed the entire momentum of the game. You work so hard to get rid of that shine, and we did that. Once the ball was changed, it was a whole different game."

However, the visitors continued their defiant batting on Day 4, thanks to a sensational 113 from Kamindu Mendis and a well-compiled 79 from Dinesh Chandimal to finish on 326 and set England a target of 205.

Yet, the hosts completed the run-chase with five wickets in hand at the fag end of Day 4.

"It could be unfair for batters on both teams" - Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews continued talking about how unfair ball changes could be to batters from both sides once they weather the new-ball storm and get to an easier batting period.

A similar situation transpired during the final Ashes Test at the Oval last year, where England benefited from a ball change to win the game and level the series.

Further elaborating about the ball change issue on BBC's Test Match Special, the 37-year-old said:

"I think it could be unfair for batters on both teams, because the batters want to get rid of the hard, shiny ball, and once we got to the 48-over mark, I think we were quite comfortably playing them. Taking nothing away from England, they bowled extremely well. It’s just that, it all depends on the manufacture of the ball as well. It could be from 2020 to 2023, it could have some changes, and also it’s all about having a set of rules around how you change the ball."

He continued:

"If it doesn’t go through the rings, yes it’s obvious. But if the seam position changes and all that, we kind of get rid of the seam by cutting the seam as well. It’s just my opinion, but it can be very disadvantageous for the set batters. We were quite comfortable and it changed the entire momentum of the game."

Mathews and Sri Lanka will have to recover from a 0-1 deficit in the three-match series with the second Test at Lord's, starting August 29.

