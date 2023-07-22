"It could've ended my career" - Jonny Bairstow reflects on the ankle injury suffered last year

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow admitted that the ankle injury sustained last year was a career-threatening one. Hence, the 33-year-old's surgeon felt that his ability to still play professional cricket was stunning.

Bairstow managed to finally hit his straps with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 99 on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford. The right-hander hammered 10 fours and four sixes in his knock after failure at Lord's and Headingley.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, the veteran conceded:

"You just don't know how bad it's going to be. It could have ended my career. I've got nine pins, and a wire that goes through my ankle, and I've had nine months out. I'm still only 10 months post-operation right now. So when you speak to the surgeon and he says 'I'm surprised you're walking and running, never mind playing professional sport', I'm delighted to be where I'm at."

The Yorkshire cricketer acknowledged feeling some discomfort in his ankle, given what it had been over those nine months of injury. However, he remains glad to be back to what he loves doing.

"There's times when there's aches and pains and people are saying you're limping, well, yeah, I am at times, because there's a lot going on in the ankle, and other bits that people won't understand. It's been a rollercoaster. There's been a lot that's happened in those nine months. And to come out and take the field again, with a group of boys that I care a heck of a lot about, is a special place for me to be," he added.

Bairstow, who came into the match with plenty of scrutiny, was left stranded on 99 as England's No.11 James Anderson lost his wicket, pinned lbw by Cameron Green.

"I've been happy with my form" - Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow. (Image Credits: Getty)

Bairstow also admitted to feeling the depth of people's criticism and reckoned that it was unfair for a 94-Test veteran, elaborating:

"Everyone thinks that I play better when people go at me, it gets a bit tiresome to be honest with you. I've played a lot of cricket now and to be keep being told that you're rubbish. Well, if I was rubbish, I wouldn't have played 94 games. I've been happy with my form. There's been a couple of interesting dismissals during the series but it's only a couple games ago that I got 70-odd, so it is what it is."

England reigned dominant on yet another day as Australia slumped to 113-4, still trailing by 162 runs after the hosts hammered 592 in their first innings.