"It was Crawley's fault"- Brad Hogg believes England opener was rightly adjudged LBW despite DRS drama during IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg felt that opener Zak Crawley was rightly given out LBW off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling on Day 4 of the second Test between England and India in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Crawley was trapped on the back foot and the on-field umpire adjudged him not out. India went for the review and the replay showed three reds, much to the surprise of the England dressing room and many in the cricketing fraternity.

However. in a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained why he felt that delivery from Kuldeep Yadav was hitting leg-stump. He said (49:30):

"I felt it was an attempted back spinner from Kuldeep that went straight on. I felt it was hitting the leg stump. It was Crawley's fault that he played back to a delivery that should have been played forward. I felt it was out."

Giving his opinion on Joe Root's uncharacteristic dismissal in the second innings, Hogg added (17:18):

"Crawley got out playing a similar shot like that in the first innings. The intent is right. The idea to dominate the spinners is right. But sometimes they play shots that are quite not there and it has happened quite a few times in this England team. England played with the right intent, but every now and then you will play a shot that's not quite there."

Zak Crawley batted well for England in both their innings, scoring a total of 149 runs in the Test. His dismissal was arguably the decisive moment in their chase on Day 4 as he looked by far the most comfortable of the visitors at the crease.

Brad Hogg on the Ashwin-Bairstow exchange

The Indian team on Day 4 seemed determined and switched on to level the series and proof of that was when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Jonny Bairstow leg before. Ravichandran Ashwin went and celebrated right in Bairstow's face and the duo had a bit of a verbal exchange.

Brad Hogg claimed that he loved watching players with their hearts on their sleeves and stated (3:22):

"I loved the contest between Ashwin and Bairstow, just the way they are in your face all the time. Ashwin gets into Bairstow's face and Bairstow gives him a bit of a serve. I love that aggression."

Some former England cricketers and pundits have criticized the visitors' approach after their 106-run loss in Visakhapatnam. However, Brad Hogg felt that the 'Bazball' approach was the best way to try and chase down the target. He added (4:49):

"I loved the way England went about their chase in the fourth innings. A lot of people say that England will need to make some changes in their approach. No they don't. You got to get the runs on the board and got to put pressure on the Indian bowlers."

India's win by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam has set up the Test series nicely. The two teams will now have a bit of a break before resuming the tussle in the third Test in Rajkot on February 15.

