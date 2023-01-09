"It is critical that Hardik Pandya bowls 7-8 overs in a match" - Wasim Jaffer 

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has opined that Hardik Pandya should consistently bowl in the ODIs leading up to the 2023 50-over World Cup on home soil in October-November 2023. The all-rounder last played in an ODI during the tour of England in July 2022.

Hardik, meanwhile, last bowled his full quota of overs in ODIs back in 2019, during the 50-over World Cup in England. Injury concerns and managing workload across multiple formats and franchise cricket have rendered him a sixth-choice option rather than a frontline pacer.

He stepped up by taking the new ball in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, which is an encouraging sign. However, he was on the receiving end of cramps in the first T20I and the lack of a proper backup seam bowling all-rounder is a probing concern for Team India should an injury strike.

Stating that Hardik should bowl on a consistent basis to prepare for instances where he might have to act as the third-choice frontline seamer in the future, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:

"The question mark has always been on Hardik Pandya's bowling, how much he bowls and how well he bowls. In cases when there are only two frontline pacers, and if Pandya is the third seamer, then how many overs he can bowl becomes a huge question.

"Going forward, since this is a World Cup year, it is critical that Hardik Pandya bowls seven to eight overs in a match."

Hardik's bowling was on point during his last ODI series, where he used the short ball to good effect. He claimed career-best figures of 4-24 in the decisive third ODI against England at Old Trafford.

"There will be a lot of eyes on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli" - Wasim Jaffer

The upcoming ODI series also marks the return of ace players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While the skipper returned after a thumb injury he sustained in the second ODI against Bangladesh, Kohli was rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Stating that the returning duo will undoubtedly be the center of attention once again, Jaffer said:

"The Barsapara stadium is a huge venue, there is no doubt about that and we can expect a high-scoring ODI as well."

Jaffer continued:

"There will be a lot of eyes on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are returning to the team, there will be expectations of a high score from them as well."

Team India are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on January 10.

Should Team India risk Hardik Pandya with bowling responsibilities in the ODI series against Sri Lanka? Let us know what you think.

