"It definitely wasn't a 109-run pitch" - Ian Chappell on the surface used in Indore for 3rd IND vs IND Test

Ian Chappell believes that while the pitch in Indore was the worst of the three tracks used so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it wasn't that unplayable that a team got bowled out for 109.

The former cricketer opined that Australia had luck in their favor on Day 1, which is much needed on a surface like this. Chappell emphasized that the pitch shouldn't be blamed solely for India's below-par total in the first innings.

"It is certainly the worst of the three pitches we have seen, but it definitely wasn't a 109-run pitch, Chappell said on ESPNCricinfo. "India were bowled out for 109, but that was an unfair showing on the pitch. You needed a bit of luck and the Australians probably had the luck going for them."

During the aforementioned discussion, former opener Aakash Chopra criticized the Indore pitch. He pointed out that the wicket offered significant turn from the first day, which isn't a good sign, as it is bound to deteriorate further as the match progresses.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that such a pitch cannot be compared to a green top, suggesting that even when there is a considerable amount of grass on a track, it tends to get better for batting in the latter stages.

"There is an inherent problem with a surface that is a rank-turner from Day 1," Chopra said. "There is a big difference between a green top and a turning surface. When you see a green top which has got a lot of moisture in it, eventually, it actually becomes a decent surface to bat on, and maybe at some stage, spinners also come into the picture.

"But when you start a game where the puff of dust is there from ball one, fast bowlers have very little role to play. It just keeps deteriorating. There is no way that the pitch is going to get better as the match progresses."

Notably, the Indore pitch came under the scanner after what transpired on the opening day of the Test. Several experts and fans alike have expressed their displeasure over the dust bowl.

"Once you've got administrators and cricketers telling people what they think the pitch should be, you're asking for trouble" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell further stated that cricketers and administrators should not have a say while preparing a pitch for a Test match. He stressed that it is the job of the curator to make the strip, and it should remain that way.

The 79-year-old reckoned that once there is interference from players, you are bound to get wickets that aren't up to the mark.

"Should administrators and players be telling curators how to prepare the pitch and what sort of a pitch they want?," Chappell elaborated. "It's the greatest load of rubbish I've ever heard. The pitch should be left to the curator. The curator produces what he thinks is a good pitch, and then the players get on and play on it.

"Once you've got administrators and cricketers telling people what they think the pitch should be, you're asking for trouble. Any player or administrator who goes to the curator and asks for a certain type of a pitch should be told to go and jump in the lake."

BCCI @BCCI of the third



wickets so far for



We will be back with LIVE action on Day 2.



Scorecard - #TeamIndia @mastercardindia That's Stumps on Dayof the third #INDvAUS Test!wickets so far for @imjadeja as Australia finish the day with 156/4.We will be back with LIVE action on Day 2.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… That's Stumps on Day 1⃣ of the third #INDvAUS Test!4️⃣ wickets so far for @imjadeja as Australia finish the day with 156/4.We will be back with LIVE action on Day 2. Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… #TeamIndia @mastercardindia https://t.co/osXIdrf9iW

While India were folded for 109, the Australian side came up with a better performance with the bat. Opener Usman Khawaja slammed an impressive half-century, scoring 60 runs off 147 balls. The visitors finished at 156/4 at stumps on Day 1 and have taken a crucial 47-run lead.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes