"It depends on the will of a player" - Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Pakistan bowlers for workload management excuse

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez has slammed the Men in Green bowlers' push for workload management during his tenure as team director.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently decided to part ways with Hafeez three months after his assignment as team director. Due to the demands of a packed international schedule with several T20 Leagues, pacers worldwide have been rested as part of workload management in recent years.

Speaking on a panel discussion with A Sports, Hazfeez despised the term 'workload management' and said he wasn't even aware of it during his playing days.

"I have played cricket for 18 years, but this is something we never heard in our days. It depends on the will of a player. If he wants to play, he will; otherwise, he will talk about his workload. I was with the team for two months, and it was difficult for me to understand the workload management. It is essential to manage the work of fast bowlers, but it doesn’t mean that he will bowl only four overs," said Hafeez.

Although Hafeez did not mention names, the likes of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi could have been the cases in point.

While Rauf opted out of the recent Australia Tests, Afridi was rested for the final game of the three-match Test series, citing workload management. Pakistan suffered a humiliating 0-3 series whitewash at the hands of the Aussies.

"Shamar Joseph bowled 12 overs on the trot" - Mohammad Hafeez

Australia v West Indies - Men's 2nd Test: Day 4

Mohammad Hafeez further cited the example of young West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph bowling 12 overs on the bounce in the second Test against Australia to dismiss the need for workload management.

After suffering a toe injury the previous day, the 24-year-old burst through the Aussie lineup with figures of 7/68 in an extended spell to help the West Indies seal a historic eight-run win at the Gabba.

"Your practice and training should be hard enough to help you execute your plans in the game. When a batter scores a 100, 150 or 200, he doesn’t say that he is done and won’t carry on. Shamar Joseph bowled 12 overs on the trot. Thank God, the word workload management was not in his mind," said Hafeez.

Joseph's spell helped the West Indies end their 27-year-long Test winless streak in Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan endured a dismal 1-4 T20I series defeat in New Zealand, following the Test series hammering in Australia during Hafeez's short tenure.

