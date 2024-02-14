"It is destiny that he will get it here in my hometown" - Ravindra Jadeja looks forward to R Ashwin's 500th Test wicket in Rajkot 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has backed his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin to bag his landmark 500th Test wicket during the third Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The senior off-spinner was stranded on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vishakapatnam.

Ashwin seemingly claimed his 500th wicket in the previous contest itself, but a controversial review saw the decision against Tom Hartley being overturned. The veteran spinner has not been at his lethal best in the series so far, claiming nine wickets at an average of 36.33.

Jadeja admitted that he is surprised by the fact that Ashwin has not scaled the landmark already, considering his potency in subcontinent conditions.

"He will take it here, nothing to worry. I am very happy for him, been playing with him for years. Thought he would get it in the first test match, it's okay. It is destiny that he will get it here in my hometown," Jadeja said during the pre-match press conference in Rajkot.

Ashwin has taken 97 Tests to reach 499 wickets, and if he claims the 500th scalp in his next Test, he will become the second-fastest bowler in the world to reach the landmark. The current record is held by the legendary Muttiah Muralidaran, who took 87 Tests to hit the 500-wicket mark in the longest format.

Ashwin bowled alongside Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test after Jadeja was ruled out. However, with Jadeja having recovered from his injury ahead of the Test in his home ground, Ashwin will have a bankable partner at the other end while bowling in tandem.

"They are sweeping but in my opinion, it's to keep it simple, not change" - Ravindra Jadeja

The English batters, encouraged by the fearless Bazball mentality, have dished out sweep shots consistently, and it has proven to be an effective method to thrive at the crease if executed well. Ollie Pope showcased an exhibition of such shots during his heroic 196-run knock en route to England's win in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Ravindra Jadeja opined that he aims to keep things simple and not get riled over the strokes that the opposition batters are choosing to play.

"You can start thinking of where should I bowl. They are sweeping and all, but in my opinion, it's to keep it simple, not change," he said

The third Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 15. The five-match series is well poised at 1-1 for now.

